Reporter to present how to travel the world for free through bartering

With just a bitten apple to his name, he began his free journey around the world in Germany, traveling through 14 countries in a span of seven months, before ending the trip in Hawaii.

While traveling, he managed to trade his apple for cigarettes in Germany, porcelain for a car in Brazil and jade for gold and silvers coins in Singapore.

“With the right goal setting, viciousness, we all have the chance to achieve something big,” travel writer Michael Wigge said. “When you really focus on something, there are chances to make stuff happen.”

Wigge will be presenting his experience bartering around the world live on stage through “Trading Up: Around the World for Free,” at El Camino College’s Marsee Auditorium, Monday, Oct. 21, at 3 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m.

The goal for the trip around the world was to start with something small and trade for items considered bigger and better, Wigge said.

Eventually ending up in Hawaii with several items, including two bicycles and original artwork by German artist Alex Stenzel, Wigge attempts to trade for a house.

“It was always a lifelong dream,” Wigge said “The main motivation was that I always had that dream, even as a child, when I was still living in Germany, to one day have a house in Hawaii.”

Wigge added that after traveling and meeting many people of different backgrounds his takeaway remains same.

“The world is a much better place than people think,” Wigge said. “I traveled across 14 countries; I met so many people, like helpful people, who got attracted by the story. The positivity is much bigger.”

Trading Up: Around the World for Free

Dates:

Monday, Oct. 21, at 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket Prices:

Students, Staff and Faculty: $14

General Public: $14

Senior Citizens: $12

Where:

Marsee Auditorium, on Redondo Beach Boulevard

Address:

16007 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90506

Map:

For a map of the El Camino College campus, click here.

