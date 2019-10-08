Romantic comedy “Almost, Maine” to be presented at Campus Theatre

The critically acclaimed romantic comedy “Almost, Maine” will be presented at El Camino College’s Campus Theatre from Thursday, Oct. 10 to Sunday, Oct. 13.

Written by actor and playwright John Cariani, the play follows nine individual but somehow connected short stories in the fictional town of Almost, Maine, Matthew Singletary, director, said.

“We’re doing the show because it’s an opportunity for 19 theatre students in the cast, plus crew to work on and tell a beautiful story,” Singletary said. “Every time you do a play it takes a whole new meaning. This time it shows me to embrace the moment because you never know what happens next.”

Singletary added he expects the audience to laugh, fall in love and get their hearts broken as the characters take a hold of a cold, winter night under the northern lights.

Almost, Maine:

Dates:

Thursday, Oct. 10, at 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13, at 3 p.m.

Ticket Prices:

Students: $10



General Public, Staff and Faculty: $15

Where:

Campus Theatre, located in between Parking Lot J and K.

Address:

16007 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90506



Map:

For a map of the El Camino College campus, click here.