11 photos from the premiere of “The Janitor”

By Mari Inagaki|October 8, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Anthony+Moreno%2C+the+lead+actor+of+%22The+Janitor%22%2C+sings+about+the+Big+Bang+theory+during+the+new+comic+opera+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+28+at+the+El+Camino+Campus+Theatre.+Mari+Inagaki%2FThe+Union
Gallery|11 Photos
Anthony Moreno, the lead actor of "The Janitor", sings about the Big Bang theory during the new comic opera on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the El Camino Campus Theatre. Mari Inagaki/The Union

 

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email