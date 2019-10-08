11 photos from the premiere of “The Janitor”

By Mari Inagaki|October 8, 2019
The award-winning documentary filmmaker, published writer and anti-sexism activist, Byron Hurt, will be a guest speaker at El Camino College where he ...
Ten years ago, when Anthony Moreno was a student at El Camino College, he toured Europe with his professor, William E. Doyle. After coming back to the...
El Camino College Health Center hosted ‘De-stress with Dogs’ event at the Library Lawn, Tuesday, Sept. 24. Paws-to-Share...
Romantic comedy “Almost, Maine” to be presented at Campus Theatre
Byron Hurt presents ‘Locker Room Talk or Toxic Masculinity’
Professor to premiere original comedy opera
16 photos from ‘De-stress with Dogs’
Seffarine perform uplifting Arabic and Spanish music
New jazz director brings experience with U2, Iggy Pop and Big Daddy Kane to the classroom
25 photos from ‘Noche Mexicana 2019’ presented by Nuestras Raíces
Crime photography master class at ECC
ECC professor presents first solo show
Mexican heritage celebrated on campus with music and dance performance
