Byron Hurt presents ‘Locked Room Talk or Toxic Masculinity’

The award-winning documentary filmmaker, published writer and anti-sexism activist, Byron Hurt, will be a guest speaker at El Camino College where he will give a lecture and presentation titled “Locker Room Talk or Toxic Masculinity”, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the Marsee Auditorium.

The topic of Hurt’s lecture will focus on the normalization of male violence through American pop culture and how distorted notions of masculinity as presented in the media can often lead toward violent acts against women and members of the LGBTQ community, said the Director of the Center for the Arts at ECC, Rick Christophersen.

“[Hurt] will engage with the audience, probably ask questions and possibly have short dialogue with them,” Christophersen said. “This is meant to be a learning experience for our students and for those who attend.”

In addition to discussing the problems around such issues, Hurt will also discuss the role that men themselves could play to change ideas about what it means to be a man by providing examples of “how positive male leadership can help bring an end to gender-based violence.”

The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and it is suggested for interested ECC students to purchase their tickets as early as possible.

Tickets are now on sale with prices ranging from $24 for general admission but ECC students will be able to purchase a maximum of two tickets for the price of $10 with proof of a student ID and an ASB sticker.

“It’s a timely topic and it’s certainly something that can enlighten us and bring us additional information on how to have a better and positive influence in our communities,” Christophersen said.