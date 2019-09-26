16 photos from ‘De-stress with Dogs’

Gallery | 16 Photos Don Agustin, film major, pets Annabel, a Boston terrier, to relieve some stress during El Camino College Health Center’s de-stress event Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Library Lawn. Mari Inagaki/The Union

El Camino College Health Center hosted ‘De-stress with Dogs’ event at the Library Lawn, Tuesday, Sept. 24. Paws-to-Share, an organization aimed to help bring animals and people together, brought three of their dogs, Annabel, Scooter and Piper, to help students de-stress between classes. ECC’s Health Center has scheduled three more de-stress dog visits for this fall semester.

Scheduled dates for de-stress dog visits:

• Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 11 to 1 p.m.

• Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 11 to 1 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 11 to 1 p.m.