16 photos from ‘De-stress with Dogs’
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
El Camino College Health Center hosted ‘De-stress with Dogs’ event at the Library Lawn, Tuesday, Sept. 24. Paws-to-Share, an organization aimed to help bring animals and people together, brought three of their dogs, Annabel, Scooter and Piper, to help students de-stress between classes. ECC’s Health Center has scheduled three more de-stress dog visits for this fall semester.
Scheduled dates for de-stress dog visits:
• Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 11 to 1 p.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 11 to 1 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 11 to 1 p.m.