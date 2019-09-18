25 photos from ‘Noche Mexicana 2019’ presented by Nuestras Raíces

Nasario Vasquez, left, and Argelia Andrade, right, take a bow at the end of 'Noche Mexicana 2019' in ECC's Marsee Auditorium, Friday, Sept. 13. Vásquez is a choreographer for Nuestras Raíces and has been with the dance company for 10 years. Andrade is the founder, director, and choreographer of Nuestras Raíces. David Alonso/The Union