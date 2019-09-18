25 photos from ‘Noche Mexicana 2019’ presented by Nuestras Raíces

A sombrero and pancho adorn the lobby in ECC's Marsee Auditorium , where 'Noche Mexicana 2019' was hosted, Friday, Sept. 13. The sombrero and pancho are both traditional attire for male folklorico dancers. David Alonso/The Union
Nasario Vasquez, left, and Argelia Andrade, right, take a bow at the end of 'Noche Mexicana 2019' in ECC's Marsee Auditorium, Friday, Sept. 13. Vásquez is a choreographer for Nuestras Raíces and has been with the dance company for 10 years. Andrade is the founder, director, and choreographer of Nuestras Raíces. David Alonso/The Union
Members of Compañía Nuestras Raíces perform a traditional folklorico dance during 'Noche Mexicana 2019' in ECC's Marsee Auditorium, Friday, Sept. 13. Rosemary Montalvo/The Union
Members of Compañía Nuestras Raíces dance to traditional Mexican sones performed by Mariachi Los Reyes in ECC's Marsee Auditorium, Friday, Sept. 13. David Alonso/The Union
Member of Compañía Nuestras Raíces perform traditional dance styles to the sounds of live sones jarochos played by Conjunto Hueyapan during 'Noche Mexicana 2019' in ECC's Marsee Auditorium, Friday, Sept. 13. Rosemary Montalvo/The Union
Members of Nuestras Raíces dressed in charro outfits dance to traditional Mexican sones performed by Mariachi Los Reyes in the Marsee Auditorium, Friday, Sept. 13. David Alonso/The Union
Conjunto Hueyapan, Trio Chicontepec, and Mariachi Los Reyes perform at the end of Nuestras Raíces' music and dance concert, 'Noche Mexicana 2019', in the Marsee Auditorium, Friday, Sept.13. David Alonso/The Union
Members of Nuestras Raíces dance to sones Jarochos performed by Conjunto Hueyapan, in ECC's Marsee Auditorium, Friday, Sept. 13. David Alonso/The Union
Dancers from Nuestras Raíces dance to sones Huastecos, performed by Trio Chicontepec, in the Marsee Auditorium, Friday, Sept. 13. David Alonso/The Union
Dancers from Compañía Nuestras Raíces form a circle during their traditional dance choreography to sones jarochos performed by Conjunto Hueyapan during 'Noche Mexicana 2019' in ECC's Marsee Auditorium, Friday, Sept. 13. Rosemary Montalvo/The Union
Nuestras Raíces choreographer and co-choreographer Nasario Vásquez performs a traditional folklorico dance during 'Noche Mexicana 2019' presented by Nuestras Raíces in ECC's Marsee Auditorium, Friday, Sept. 13. Rosemary Montalvo/The Union
Mariachi Los Reyes trumpet player performs during Nuestras Raíces' 'Noche Mexicana 2019' in ECC's Marsee Auditorium, Friday, Sept. 13. Rosemary Montalvo/The Union
Members of Nuestras Raíces dance to Sones Jarochos, performed by Conjunto Hueyapan, in the Marsee Auditorium, Friday, Sept. 13. David Alonso/The Union
Members of Nuestras Raíces perform a folklorico dance to traditional Mexican sones by Mariachi Los Reyes in ECC's Marsee Auditorium, Friday, Sept. 13. David Alonso/The Union
Mariachi Los Reyes violinist sings one of the four traditional sones performed by the group during Nuestras Raíces' 'Noche Mexicana 2019' in ECC's Marsee Auditorium, Friday, Sept. 13. Rosemary Montalvo/The Union
Members of Compañía Nuestras Raíces hold a Mexican flag as they welcome Trio Chicontepec to the stage to perform sones huastecos during 'Noche Mexicana 2019' in ECC's Marsee Auditorium, Friday, Sept. 13. Rosemary Montalvo/The Union
Trio Chicontepec perform Sones Huastecos during 'Noche Mexicana 2019' presented by Niestras Raíces in ECC's Marsee Auditorium, Friday, Sept.13. David Alonso/The Union
Dancers from Compañía Nuestras Raíces perform traditional Mexican dances to live music by Mariachi Los Reyes during 'Noche Mexicana 2019' in ECC's Marsee Auditorium, Friday, Sept. 13. Rosemary Montalvo/The Union
Members of Nuestras Raíces dance to Sones Huastecos performed by Trio Chicontepec, in ECC's Marsee Auditorium, Friday, Sept. 13. David Alonso/The Union
A member of Conjunto Hueyapan dances a short zapateado choreography while the rest of Conjunto Hueyapan continue to play sones jarachos during 'Noche Mexicana 2019' in ECC's Marsee Auditorium, Friday, Sept.13. David Alonso/The Union
Mariachi Los Reyes play a final song to close out 'Noche Mexicana 2019' presented by Nuestras Raíces in ECC's Marsee Auditorium, Friday, Sept. 13. All of the dances during "Noche Mexicana 2019" were performed to live music played by Mariachi Los Reyes, Trio Chicontepec, and Conjunto Hueyapan. Rosemary Montalvo/The Union
Members of Nuestras Raíces dance to traditional Mexican sones performed by Mariachi Los Reyes in ECC's Marsee Auditorium, Friday, Sept. 13. David Alonso/The Union
Members of Compañía Nuestras Raíces perform a traditional folklorico dance to the tunes of the live mariachi band, Mariachi Los Reyes, during 'Noche Mexicana 2019' in ECC's Marsee Auditorium, Friday, Sept. 13. Rosemary Montalvo/The Union
Mariachi Los Reyes perform their final song to close out 'Noche Mexicana 2019' at ECC's Marsee Auditorium, Friday, Sept.13. David Alonso/The Union
(Front, left to right) Nuestras Raíces choreographer/co-choreographer Nasario Vásquez, Nuestras Raíces teacher Elizabeth Osuna, founding member and teacher Julio Delgado, and founder and director of Nuestras Raíces Argelia Andrade take a bow at the end of 'Noche Mexicana 2019' in ECC's Marsee Auditorium, Friday, Sept. 13. Rosemary Montalvo/The Union