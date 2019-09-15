Art exhibitions around campus

Navigate Left Navigate Right A glass case in the ECC Schauerman Library holds several pieces of artwork created by Miriam Alonzo, also known as HHcita, and some of the color pencils used to make the art pieces, Tuesday, Sept. 3. All but two of the art pieces on display are on sale, with prices that vary from $25 to $1,500. Justin Traylor/The Union

HHcita's acrylic painting titled "Eden" displayed in ECC's Schauerman Library, Tuesday, Sept. 3. "Eden" is available for purchase by the public for $500. Justin Traylor/The Union

"Lets be kids again", a canvas print by HHcita located in the ECC Schauerman Library, Tuesday, Sept. 3. This print is available for purchase by the public for $150. Justin Traylor/The Union

One of two canvases titled "Fantastic Sea" by HHcita located in the the ECC Schauerman Library, Tuesday, Sept. 3. HHcita used Prismacolor colored pencils to create this piece that is being sold for $1,500. Justin Traylor/The Union

The second canvas titled "Fantastic Sea" by HHcita displayed in ECC's Schauerman Library, Tuesday, Sept. 3. "Fantastic Sea" is on sale for $1,500. Justin Traylor/The Union

A glass case in the center of ECC's Schauerman Library filled with artwork created by ECC alumni Miriam Alonzo, also known as HHcita, Tuesday, Sept. 3. Alonzo's artwork will be on display in the Schauerman Library until the end of September. Justin Traylor/The Union

Attendees view artwork from Harrison Storms' "Johns Canyon" art gallery during the reception of the exhibition in the ECC Art Gallery, Wednesday, Sept. 4. "Johns Canyon" art exhibition will be available until Thursday, Sept. 19. Rosemary Montalvo/The Union

"Body #003" canvas by Harrison Storms displayed in Storms' first ever solo art show in ECC's Art Gallery, Wednesday, Sept. 4. Rosemary Montalvo/The Union

"Johns Canyon #057" displayed in Storms' art exhibition "Johns Canyon" located in the ECC Art Gallery, Wednesday, Sept. 4. This piece was created in 2014 by using acrylic and limestone on a masonite. Rosemary Montalvo/The Union

Harrison Storms' drawing, "Untitled Head", displayed in Storms' art exhibition, "Johns Canyon", in ECC's Art Gallery, Wednesday, Sept. 4. Rosemary Montalvo/The Union

Three canvases from the "Missing Persons" series of retired art professor Harrison Storms' art exhibition "Johns Canyon" located in ECC's Art Gallery, Wednesday, Sept. 4. Storms worked as an art professor at ECC for over 30 years before deciding to retire to move on to making art in a studio fulltime according to the ECC academic website. Rosemary Montalvo/The Union

Canvas from Harrison Storms' missing persons series in his art exhibition "Johns Canyon" located in the ECC Art Gallery, Wednesday, Sept. 4. "Johns Canyon" art exhibition will be on display until Thursday, Sept. 19. Rosemary Montalvo/The Union

"Missing Person #14" canvas from Harrison Storms' missing persons series in his solo art exhibition "Johns Canyon", Wednesday, Sept. 4. Storms created this piece in 2001 with a mix of acrylic and ink on paper. Rosemary Montalvo/The Union Navigate Left Navigate Right

























There are two art exhibitions at El Camino College displaying work from two of ECC’s own.

ECC fine arts alumni Miriam Alonzo’s art is showcased in ECC’s Schauerman Library. Alonzo’s art is available for sale to the public and will be available until the end of September according to ECC outreach librarian Camila Jenkin.

Art work prices range from $25 to $1,500. For inquiries on sales contact Alonzo at [email protected]/(310)259-7306.

Library hours:

Monday through Thursday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 8 to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Retired ECC art professor Harrison Storms is showcasing his artwork in his first ever solo gallery, “Johns Canyon”, in the ECC Art Gallery. Storms’ gallery is filled with a mix of acrylic paintings, ink drawings, and charcoal drawings on various canvases. Storms’ art gallery will be on display until Sept. 19.

Gallery hours:

Monday and Tuesday: 8 to 3 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday: Noon to 7:30 p.m.