Nuestras Raices to Perform at El Camino College

El Camino College’s Center for the Arts will be hosting Nuestras Raices on Friday, Sept. 13. at the Marsee Auditorium at 8 p.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the ticket office outside of the auditorium. Ticket prices range from $30 for the general admission, $25 for seniors and military, and $15 for students. Guests will still be able to buy tickets an hour before the event begins.

Nuestras Raices will present ‘Noche Mexicana 2019’. The event was organized by ECC students and faculty with the help of Argelia Andrade the founder of Nuestras Raices.

“This will be a celebration of Mexican music and dance with the collaboration of Conjunto Hueyapan, Conjunto Chicontepec, and Mariachi Los Reyes,” according to the Center for the Arts’ information page.

‘Noche Mexicana 2019’ will also focus on presenting four different forms of songs and dancing traditions which include: Son Jarocho, Son Huasteco, Son Guerrerense, and Mariachi.

Xocoyotzin Herrera, a history professor at ECC, said, “Noche Mexicana at the Marsee has been ongoing for a few years.”

“As far as my enthusiasm for this show, it is very high. There will be live dance and music which is unique,” Herrera said.

In order to give the best performance, Nuestras Raices are practicing in their own studio. “We have our own studio in Gardena, California,” Andrade said.

Andrade added, “‘Nuestras Raices’ mission is threefold: to educate its members and the community about the Mexican culture in Mexico and in the United States, to foment a need in our members to become community leaders by obtaining a college education, and to create a space of social justice where education and the performing arts intersect.”

Tickets are available at the ticket booth outside of the Marsee Auditorium or online at www.centerforthearts.org. The ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.