Harrison Storm Presents ‘Johns Canyon’

The El Camino College Art Gallery is presenting “Johns Canyon: A survey of work by Harrison Storm” on Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Harrison Storms is a former El Camino College professor who taught life drawing for almost 30 years. The reception Wednesday night will celebrate his work at EC throughout the years.

The art exhibit will feature his paintings depicting his experiences throughout his youth and recollections of past events in his life.

The exhibition focuses on the artistic creations of Storms.

The paintings will not show any physical features such as a face or a body parts

According to the El Camino College website, Storms said the exhibit revolves around how “the sense of self is assembled from recollections of the past, reflections of the fleeting present and projections into the future.”

There will be a walk-through in the art gallery on Sept.10 with Storms and art historian Karen Whitney at 1 p.m.

The reception has free admission.