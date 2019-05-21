Student-made films to be screened at Oscars themed festival

Short films created by El Camino College students will be screened at the annual Scene One Film Festival that will take place from 6:30 to 10 p.m., on Friday, May 24 at the East Dining Room.

The festival is hosted by the Scene One Film Club and will present a total of 13 short films.

This is the first year the club decided to choose a theme for the festival and it chose “A Night at the Oscars,” because it’s one of the most celebrated awards in the film industry, Scene One Film Club President Chase Tarascio said.

An Oscars inspired award ceremony will follow after the student films have been shown. The films will be reviewed and judged by professors and industry professionals.

“We have some pretty fun submissions this year,” Tarascio said. “I’m very excited for people to watch,”

Attendees can expect a red carpet affair and are encouraged to come in formal attire. Food and drinks will be provided for free and the event will be open to the public.