Arts

Students’ artwork to be displayed at the EC Art Gallery

By Nicoleene Yunker|May 8, 2019

Students’ artwork to be displayed at the EC Art Gallery

The annual student show for the Art Department will debut on Monday, May 13 and continue through Thursday, May 30 in the El Camino College Art Gallery. The show will feature recent work created by EC art students, chosen by faculty.

The student show is one of the six exhibitions presented in the gallery each year. The exhibit is a non-curated show and is an eclectic collection of different art from masterful studies to imaginative storytelling–in sizes large and small.

Members of the faculty are given two slips for each studio class they teach, said Susanna Meiers, gallery director and curator. “[Faculty] are in control to curate the artworks in the show however they see fit.”

The exhibit will feature a myriad of mediums, all of which El Camino has courses in: 3-D arts like jewelry, ceramics, and sculpture; 2-D arts such as printmaking, painting, drawing, photography, graphic design, digital media, and more.

“Each year, the student show is a representation of some of the best works created by our students. With our high-quality art department, it is always very fun to see student work.” said Meiers, “It is interesting to see different trends and what is current.”

The reception night, which is the most popular time to visit the exhibit, will take place on Friday, May 17 during the Art Department Open House from 5 to 8 p.m.

“I strongly encourage everyone to visit the Open House event. There are many exciting demonstrations and it is a strong representation of the work of our art student body.” said Meiers.

The Art Department Open House allows for the exploration of all studio art classes on all levels of the art building. Classrooms are covered in impressive art crafted by students enrolled in the courses, and some will be hosting demonstrations: the Bronze Casting foundry metal pour; the Life Drawing class, which will supply drawing materials and present an eccentrically clothed live model to draw from; and more.

The Student Show exhibition is open to the public for no charge, allowing everyone to come and explore the works of El Camino art students.

Nicoleene Yunker, Staff Photographer

