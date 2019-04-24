ECC Concert Band to perform at Marsee Auditorium at May

The El Camino College Concert Band and Peninsula Symphonic Winds will present the program “Masterpieces Then and Now” on May 18 at 8 p.m. at the Marsee Auditorium.

The ECC Concert Band’s Director, Dane Teter, noted that El Camino College always hosts a concert with the band this time of year.

“We always have a concert in the spring time, but this year we are also joined by the Peninsula Symphonic Winds,” Teter said. “This group is a community band that meets at Harbor College.”

The Peninsula Symphonic Winds is directed by Berkeley Price, El Camino Dean of the Fine Arts.

The program will include the two bands playing separately, as well as together in a joint performance.

“Each group will play several selections by themselves. Then we will combine in one big group of about 110 people,” Teter said. “We have a variety of different things planned.”

The performance will feature a local composer Rossano Galante who will conduct the combined bands for two of his own works, A Childhood Remembered and God’s Country, according to the program description.

“It will be an art themed sort of masterpiece. Several works that we are doing are well-known pieces that go back 30-40 years,” Teter said. “And we also have some modern stuff such as Rossano Galante’s pieces.”

Although the concert will be held on El Camino campus, the event is open for public, according to the program description.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at El Camino Center for the Arts website or at the ticket office on campus.