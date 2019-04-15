The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under Arts, Top Stories

46 photographs by students and alumni displayed at library

By Kevin Caparoso|April 15, 2019

Forty-six photographs are on display at the Photography Department’s annual student and alumni showcase themed “Beauty and Time.” The exhibit is located in the lobby of El Camino College’s Schauerman Library and ends on April 30.

The show includes both intermediate and advance students as well as alumni from the Photography Department. The alumni not only come from previous years but also previous decades, Darilyn Rowan, professor of photography said.

Photograph taken by Rebecca Rimmer (bottom left) on display in Schauerman Library at El Camino for the Photography Department's annual photography exhibit. This year's theme for the exhibit was "Beauty and Time" and includes photographs from current EC students as well as EC alumni and ends on April 30.

Photography Department Student and Alumni Exhibition, March 28, inside the library lobby. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

The photographers were made aware of the theme “Beauty and Time” six months prior to the exhibition. Some of them created work directly responding to the show’s theme while others used previous photographs that reference it in someway.

Rowan explained that the relevancy of time in photography is that every photo captures a specific moment–whether it be the scenery, a person or an experience.

“There is a poignancy to every photograph because it is always about something that is now in the past,” Rowan said.

Exhibit shows students' work related to the theme of beauty and time, March 30.

Six photographs showcased in the Photography Department's annual photography exhibit located in the lobby of El Camino College's Schauerman Library on March 30. Photographs taken by Omar Torres (top left), Ewa Barglicka (top middle), Leann McElha (top right), Tirsa Cubias (bottom left), Caterina DiRoma (bottom middle), and Jennifer Cervantes (bottom right). The exhibit will be on display until April 30. Photo credit: Eliana Rodela

