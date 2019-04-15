46 photographs by students and alumni displayed at library

Forty-six photographs are on display at the Photography Department’s annual student and alumni showcase themed “Beauty and Time.” The exhibit is located in the lobby of El Camino College’s Schauerman Library and ends on April 30.

The show includes both intermediate and advance students as well as alumni from the Photography Department. The alumni not only come from previous years but also previous decades, Darilyn Rowan, professor of photography said.

Photography Department Student and Alumni Exhibition, March 28, inside the library lobby. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

The photographers were made aware of the theme “Beauty and Time” six months prior to the exhibition. Some of them created work directly responding to the show’s theme while others used previous photographs that reference it in someway.

Rowan explained that the relevancy of time in photography is that every photo captures a specific moment–whether it be the scenery, a person or an experience.

“There is a poignancy to every photograph because it is always about something that is now in the past,” Rowan said.