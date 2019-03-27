Dance department to present Spring concert

The El Camino College Department of Dance will present the Spring Advanced Dance Concert on May 2 to 4 in the Marsee Auditorium, according to El Camino College’s 2018-19 Season Brochure.

Co-Director Daniel Berney said, the concert will be based on the work of guest choreographer Geneviene Carson, the artistic director of LA Contemporary Dance Company, and on the work of Shoji Yamasaki, an alum of ECC and UCLA.

The faculty choreographers Liz Hoefner Adamis, Daniel Berney, Jonathan Bryant, and Valerie Cabag are participating in the EC dance program, Berney said.

The showcase will include aspects of modern and contemporary dance, hip-hop and ballet.

“We actually do about six concerts a year,” Barney said. “Our main concert is Advanced Dane Concert, which is one that has faculty, guest artist and student work. Our Choreography Showcase is all student work. And our Lo Tech No Tech is performance for our movement studio classes.”

Director of Center for the Arts Rick Christophersen said the Spring Advanced Dance Concert will premiere at the Marsee Auditorium on Thursday, May 2, at 1 p.m. and will continue on May 3 to 4, at 8 p.m.

Tickets to the event are $15 for non-students and $10 with student ID and can be purchased both online (www.centerforthearts.org) and at the Marsee Auditorium Ticket Office.

The Choreography Showcase will be on May 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. in ECC’s Center for the Arts. Tickets to the event are $10.

Lo Tech No Tech will be on June 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10.