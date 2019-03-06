Members of the "In the Heights" cast performing together at the Library Lawn on March 5. Photo credit: Mona Itani

Photo Essay: Cast previews musical at Library Lawn

By Mona Itani

March 6, 2019

The cast of El Camino College Theatre Department’s production of “In the Heights” performed songs at the Library Lawn prior to their March 15 opening date.

in_the_heights11.jpg

Musical cast of “In the Height” performing songs from their production on Tuesday, March 5, at the Library Lawn. Photo credit: Mona Itani

in_the_heights15.jpg

Two pairs of castmates from the upcoming musical “In the Heights” sings at the Library Lawn on March 5. Photo credit: Mona Itani

in_the_heights06.jpg

Musical cast of “In the Heights” come together and perform songs from their upcoming production at the Library Lawn on March 5. Photo credit: Mona Itani

in_the_heights07.jpg

Members of the “In the Heights” cast wait for their turn to sing as they perform at the Library Lawn on March 5. Photo credit: Mona Itani

in_the_heights13.jpg

Ava Garcia, 18, undecided major sings next to her castmates of “In the Heights” at the Library Lawn on March 5. Photo credit: Mona Itani

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Arts

Children’s choir presents ‘Afternoon of Classics’
Children’s choir presents ‘Afternoon of Classics’
Innovative violinist-looper Joe Kye to perform in EC’s Campus Theater

The award winning violinist-looper and vocalist, Joe Kye, is set to perform songs from his latest album, "Migrants," interspersing personal anecdotes ...

Story of community, struggle presented in March musical
Story of community, struggle presented in March musical
The EC Art Gallery presents the “Personal Truth” exhibit
The EC Art Gallery presents the “Personal Truth” exhibit
“In the Heights” musical will make its debut at EC this March

A musical focused on the dynamics of community, struggle, romance and friendship in New York's ethnically diverse Washington Heights will be presented...

El Camino College Union • Copyright 2019 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in