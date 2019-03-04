The student news site of El Camino College

Children’s choir presents “Afternoon of Classics”

By Mona Itani|March 4, 2019

The+South+Bay+Children%27s+Choir%2C+performs+on+Sunday%2C+Feb.+24%2C+at+the+Campus+Theatre.+Photo+credit%3A+Mona+Itani
The South Bay Children's Choir, performs on Sunday, Feb. 24, at the Campus Theatre. Photo credit: Mona Itani

The South Bay Children’s Choir, featuring pianist Beth Nam and singer Jessie Tisdale, performed on Sunday, Feb. 24 at the Campus Theatre.

Sunday’s opening act featured auditions by the choir, under the tutelage of artistic director and conductor Diane Simons. Nam played Chopin’s “Three Nocturnes” on the piano. Soprano Tisdale was joined by pianist Daniel Endow for a performance of “Three German Lieder,” by Franz Schubert.

SBCC_01.jpg

Beth Nam, Pianist, performs during the South Bay Children's Choir Concert on Sunday, Feb. 24, at the Campus Theatre. Photo credit: Mona Itani

As a finale, Nam, Tisdale and Simons collaborated on Robert Lowry’s Christian hymn, “How Can I Keep From Singing?”

Comprised of youth singers ages 6 to 17, the S.B. Children’s Choir is a musical class offered through El Camino College.

SBCC_02.jpg

Jessie Tisdale, Soprano, performs during the South Bay Children's Choir Concert on Sunday, Feb. 24, at the Campus Theatre. Photo credit: Mona Itani

SBCC provides children who are passionate about music with a choral experience. The ensemble of youth artists are known for their beautiful tone, expressive singing and inspiring performances.


