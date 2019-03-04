Children’s choir presents “Afternoon of Classics”

The South Bay Children’s Choir, featuring pianist Beth Nam and singer Jessie Tisdale, performed on Sunday, Feb. 24 at the Campus Theatre.

Sunday’s opening act featured auditions by the choir, under the tutelage of artistic director and conductor Diane Simons. Nam played Chopin’s “Three Nocturnes” on the piano. Soprano Tisdale was joined by pianist Daniel Endow for a performance of “Three German Lieder,” by Franz Schubert.

As a finale, Nam, Tisdale and Simons collaborated on Robert Lowry’s Christian hymn, “How Can I Keep From Singing?”

Comprised of youth singers ages 6 to 17, the S.B. Children’s Choir is a musical class offered through El Camino College.

SBCC provides children who are passionate about music with a choral experience. The ensemble of youth artists are known for their beautiful tone, expressive singing and inspiring performances.



