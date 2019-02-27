The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under Arts

Innovative violinist-looper Joe Kye to perform in EC’s Campus Theater

By Jose Tobar|February 27, 2019

The award winning violinist-looper and vocalist, Joe Kye, is set to perform songs from his latest album, “Migrants,” interspersing personal anecdotes between songs that relate to his experience as an immigrant in the US, at El Camino College.

The EC Center for the Arts has scheduled Kye’s performance to begin at 8 p.m., on Saturday, Mar. 2, inside the EC Campus Theater with ticket prices ranging from $10 to $26.

“Everyone has a different way of telling their stories, and this is Joe’s way,” Rick Christophersen, Director of El Camino Center for the Arts, said.

Kye’s music spans across different genres like folk, pop, indie-rock, jazz, and classical, with a sweet sounding vocal style that can both empower and uplift audiences.

For more information please visit the following websites: http://www.elcamino.edu/about/depts/publicrelations/newsroom/ecc-cfa-to-present-joe-kye.aspx

http://www.elcamino.edu/centerforthearts/

