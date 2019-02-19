“In the Heights” musical will make its debut at EC this March

A musical focused on the dynamics of community, struggle, romance and friendship in New York’s ethnically diverse Washington Heights will be presented by the El Camino College Theatre Department at the EC Campus Theatre in March.

Bill Georges, Professor of Theatre and Director of “In the Heights,” said the primary themes of the musical include the struggle of being a first-generation college student, being empowered by a close and tight-knit community and the value of relationships and family regardless of blood relation.

“What an audience is going to see is a very tight-knit community that is like any ethnic community in any city in the country,” Geroges said. “It’s a poor community but they’re going to see how the people in that community support each other, how they ultimately love each other unconditionally.”

The musical will premiere on March 15 and continue to run on March 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 at 8 p.m. and March 17, 24 and 31 at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at the EC Center for the Arts website.