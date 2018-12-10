Lo-Tech/ No-Tech will provide dancers the opportunity to show their moves on stage

The El Camino College, Center for the Arts will host a Lo-Tech/ No-Tech dance performance on Monday, Dec. 10 and Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Marsee Auditorium.

The performances feature dance students from EC varying from beginner to advanced.

Lo-Tech/ No-Tech is a chance for the students in the movement classes to experience the feeling of being on stage, without the added pressure of a full-scale production, said dance instructor Jonathan Bryant.

“By keeping in Lo-Tech, you’re able to say hey, this is what its like to be on stage, and you get a feel for what’s going on,” Bryant said.

A big turnout is expected because of the wide variety of dances being performed.

“I’ve been to the advanced dance concert here and I enjoyed that, so I definitely think that I would enjoy this one because of all the types of dance,” Brandon Kono-Song, Engineering Technology major said.

Having this production so close to the end of the semester also makes this performance a good recruiting opportunity. Students who are interested in dance have a chance to see this performance and become inspired.

Many of the students who are taking part in the performance are new to the program, proving that its never too late to find a new passion.

“I think this is a great opportunity for students to see what types of dance we have to offer,” Rick Christophersen, director for The Center for the Arts said.