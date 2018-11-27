Free annual Faculty Show to showcase artwork from EC staff members

Some artists from the annual Faculty Show will be in attendance of its reception which is a public social event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 29, at the El Camino Art Gallery.

Admission to the gallery will be free and snacks will be provided.

The annual Faculty Show is a non juried exhibit that allowed staff members from the Art Department and Photography Department to submit any three pieces of art, Art Gallery Director Susanna Meiers said.

The show features an array of different styles of art that include photography, painting, mixed media, and sculpture.

There are a couple non conventional works that involve participation from the gallery’s visitors.

One of those works is a mixed media interactive installation called “American Tiles: Part II (And The Children?)” by art professor Ali Ahmadpour.

Ahmadpour’s installations involve him initiating a prompt and then providing a space for visitors to physically contribute their interpretation of the subject matter.

“It is a public art and yet I am not the only artist,” Ahmadpour said. “You participate with me in this and where we go I don’t know.”

The installation includes two sets of tiles mounted on walls and a bucket of art utensils for contributors to express themselves on any blank tile.

Ahmadpour likes to challenge his contributors with thought provoking subject matter.

“This time I am addressing the cruelty and brutality against children on behalf of the governments including the United States of America, including Saudi Arabia, including so many other groups,” Ahmadpour said.

The artistic communication is not only between Ahmadpour and the contributers as some tiles have direct dialogue between contributers with differing opinions.

Ahmadpour said he will be at the reception for the first hour and is willing to talk to anyone about his work.

The receptions held at the EC Art Gallery are “usually a lively evening,” Pirkko De Bar, gallery attendant, said.