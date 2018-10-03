The student news site of El Camino College

ECC Fine Arts Spectacular lights up the Campus Theater

By Jack KanOctober 3, 2018

Members of the ECC Jazz Quintet play in front of a slideshow from the ECC Photography Department during the inaugural Fine Arts Spectacular at the Campus Theater on Friday, Sept. 28. (Jack Kan/Union) Photo credit: Jack Kan

A choir strides into the room and performs among the audience. A jazz quintet swings, while artistic photos glide by behind it. Actors deliver an animated exchange on stage. A conductor directs an unusually large group of classical guitar players. Dancers undulate and swoop around the stage, glowing under the spotlights.

All this happened during the inaugural El Camino College Fine Arts Spectacular, which took place at the Campus Theater on Friday, Sept. 28.

Dean of Fine Arts Berkeley Price and Vice-President of Academic Affairs Jean Shankweiler were on hand to introduce this event, which showcased the numerous opportunities in the arts which ECC students can take advantage of.

First, Joanna Nachef led a choir through a trio of songs including “Lux Aurumque” by Eric Whitacre.

Joanna Nachef leads her choir during the inaugural Fine Arts Spectacular at the Campus Theater on Friday, Sept. 28. (Jack Kan/Union) Photo credit: Jack Kan

Then the ECC Honors Jazz Quintet played pieces such as “Nostalgia in Time Square” by Charles Mingus, while videos and slideshows from the Film and Video, Photography, and Art Departments were projected on a big screen.

Photo credit: Jack Kan

After the intermission, a cast of thirteen actors directed by Claire Griswold performed an excerpt from “This is a Test” by Stephen Gregg, which made the audience laugh and squirm at the same time.

Denzel Roseboro shines in "This is a Test" during the inaugural Fine Arts Spectacular at the Campus Theater on Friday, Sept. 28. (Jack Kan/Union) Photo credit: Jack Kan

A cast of theater students performs "This is a Test" during the inaugural Fine Arts Spectacular at the Campus Theater on Friday, Sept. 28. (Jack Kan/Union) Photo credit: Jack Kan

Afterwards, ECC instructor Jon Minei directed his Guitar Ensemble, which played “Mr. Sandman” and John Williams’ jaunty “Cantina Palace” of “Star Wars” fame.

ECC Guitar Ensemble Director Jon Minei acknowledges the applause from the audience during the inaugural Fine Arts Spectacular at the Campus Theater on Friday, Sept. 28. (Jack Kan/Union) Photo credit: Jack Kan

The ECC Guitar Ensemble plays during the inaugural Fine Arts Spectacular at the Campus Theater on Friday, Sept. 28. (Jack Kan/Union) Photo credit: Jack Kan

To conclude the evening, the Dance Department performed three modern dance pieces with intriguing titles: “Not Van Gogh’s Fault”, “Equilibrium”, and “The Book of Woman.”

Dance students perform during the inaugural Fine Arts Spectacular at the Campus Theater on Friday, Sept. 28. (Jack Kan/Union) Photo credit: Jack Kan

Dance students perform during the inaugural Fine Arts Spectacular at the Campus Theater on Friday, Sept. 28. (Jack Kan/Union) Photo credit: Jack Kan

Dance students perform during the inaugural Fine Arts Spectacular at the Campus Theater on Friday, Sept. 28. (Jack Kan/Union) Photo credit: Jack Kan

Dance students perform during the inaugural Fine Arts Spectacular at the Campus Theater on Friday, Sept. 28. (Jack Kan/Union) Photo credit: Jack Kan

Dance students perform during the inaugural Fine Arts Spectacular at the Campus Theater on Friday, Sept. 28. (Jack Kan/Union) Photo credit: Jack Kan

Dance students perform during the inaugural Fine Arts Spectacular at the Campus Theater on Friday, Sept. 28. (Jack Kan/Union) Photo credit: Jack Kan

Dance students perform during the inaugural Fine Arts Spectacular at the Campus Theater on Friday, Sept. 28. (Jack Kan/Union) Photo credit: Jack Kan

Dance students perform during the inaugural Fine Arts Spectacular at the Campus Theater on Friday, Sept. 28. (Jack Kan/Union) Photo credit: Jack Kan

These previews should prime the audience to seek out the full performances to come later this semester.

For example, “This is a Test” will be featured again among four “Student 1-Act Plays” on Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Campus Theater.

The ECC Concert Jazz band will play on Sunday, Nov. 18, and the ECC Studio Jazz Band will play on Friday, Nov. 30, at the Marsee Auditorium.

The Fall Advanced Dance Concert will be performed from Thursday, Nov. 29. to Sunday, Dec. 2, at the Campus Theater, while the Choreography Showcase will take place on Thursday, Dec. 6, at the same venue.

The ECC Guitar Ensemble will play on Tuesday, Dec. 4 and Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Haag Recital Hall.

Finally, the indefatigable Joanna Nachef will lead the ECC Concert Choir/Mixed Chorus/Chorale on Saturday, Dec. 1, at Marsee, a free “Messiah Sing-Along” on Friday, Dec. 7, at the Campus Theater, and the ECC Chorale on Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Campus Theater.

For more information, view www.Center ForThe Arts.org online, email [email protected] , call 1-800-832-ARTS, or visit the Ticket Office at Marsee Auditorium.

