A decade of displays

When it comes to art, a picture is a poem without words, and it’s principle is not just to portray, but to evoke.

Students can walk through the library of El Camino College to see the display of Photographer Linda Detwiler Burner and the paintings of her husband, Scott Burner.

Linda Burner will host an opening exhibition on Friday, Oct. 5, in the lobby of the Schauerman Library for people to come and experience her art.

“It is my tenth year displaying my art at the El Camino Library,” Linda Burner said.

Linda Burner said she has displayed her photography at other places like the Orange County Fair, San Gabriel, San Pedro, as well as an art gallery in Pennsylvania, where her mother is from. “I have displayed much around at different galleries in different cities,” Linda Burner said.

Their art will be displayed for the remainder of fall semester at the El Camino College Library, Torrance but might change a few works from time to time, Linda Burner said.

The friday opening will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., and she looks forward to meeting art enthusiasts.