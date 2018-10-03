The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Arts

A decade of displays

By Yewande OlugbodiOctober 3, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






When it comes to art, a picture is a poem without words, and it’s principle is not just to portray, but to evoke.

Students can walk through the library of El Camino College to see the display of Photographer Linda Detwiler Burner and the paintings of her husband, Scott Burner.

mari-97540.JPG

Drawing of a camera on a canvas bag, as part of "A Clustered Collection" by Linda Detwiler Berner and Bradley "Scott" Berner. Wednesday, Oct 3, 2018. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

Linda Burner will host an opening exhibition on Friday, Oct. 5, in the lobby of the Schauerman Library for people to come and experience her art.

mari-47560.JPG

Students view "Deck the halls...Halloween style" by Linda Detwiler Berner and Bradley "Scott" Berner on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

mari-37555.JPG

Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

“It is my tenth year displaying my art at the El Camino Library,” Linda Burner said.

Linda Burner said she has displayed her photography at other places like the Orange County Fair, San Gabriel, San Pedro, as well as an art gallery in Pennsylvania, where her mother is from. “I have displayed much around at different galleries in different cities,” Linda Burner said.

IMG-1078.JPG

Students can view "A Clustered Collection" by Bradley "Scott" Berner and Linda Detwiler Berner, in the Schauerman Library. Oct. 3, 2018. Photo credit: Justin Bell

IMG-1084.JPG

Their art will be displayed for the remainder of fall semester at the El Camino College Library, Torrance but might change a few works from time to time, Linda Burner said.

mari-17509.JPG

"On Duty" by Linda Detwiler Berner. Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

The friday opening will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., and she looks forward to meeting art enthusiasts.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , ,

Other stories filed under Arts

ECC Fine Arts Spectacular lights up the Campus Theater
ECC Fine Arts Spectacular lights up the Campus Theater
Student director rehearses with cast for the Fine Arts Spectacular
Student director rehearses with cast for the Fine Arts Spectacular
Mezzo-Soprano shares her message about the challenges of growing up blind, Jewish, and gay
Mezzo-Soprano shares her message about the challenges of growing up blind, Jewish, and gay
“Lure of Alaska” film coming to Marsee Auditorium in October

Update: Sept. 21, 11:07 the word "second" was changed to "third" for accuracy. The third Discovery film series to El Camino College is "Lure of Alask...

Upcoming Art Exhibit with Master Class

El Camino College is hosting a free solo art exhibit in the Art Gallery from Oct. 8 to Nov. 1. The exhibit will run Monday through Thursday of each we...

The student news site of El Camino College
A decade of displays