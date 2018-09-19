Upcoming Art Exhibit with Master Class

El Camino College is hosting a free solo art exhibit in the Art Gallery from Oct. 8 to Nov. 1. The exhibit will run Monday through Thursday of each week.

The “Caminos & Passages” exhibit will be open to all El Camino students and to the public from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, and noon to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The artist, educator and collector, Raoul De la Sota, will be holding a reception celebrating his work and open gallery on Thursday, Oct. 11 from 7 to 9 p.m.

His gallery talk will include more in-depth information and the meaning behind each of his pieces on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.

A master class, also hosted by De la Sota, will be held on Thursday, Oct. 25 describing and teaching his work to those who want to learn how to create similar pieces or to follow a similar process.

This exhibit will be sharing De la Sota’s paintings and sculptures, Exhibition Manager, Michael Miller, said.