Student designers and models strut on the runway of the 36th annual Tailor Made Fashion Club fashion show

As techno pop thumps from the sound system manned by a DJ a model in an eccentric outfit struts haughtily onto the catwalk and the audience breaks out into a buzz.

Is this some exclusive showroom in a small quarter in Paris?

No, this is “City of Lights,” the 36th annual fashion show sponsored by El Camino College’s Tailor Made Fashion Show.

The venue was changed this year in order to accommodate a lighted runway said Jorge Garcia, one of the students on the Fashion Show Committee responsible for the show. This year, the fashion show took place in the East Dining Room.

The fashion show is the culmination of the Fashion 44 class taught by Vera Ashley. The event was kicked off with a welcome from professor Priscy Ratcliff, followed by remarks from David Gonzalez, dean of Industry and Technology.

The show was emceed by Gayle Baizer, who teaches at El Camino and California State University, Long Beach.

With El Camino President Dena Maloney in attendance, the show started with a sampling of young designers from Torrance High School, Hawthorne High School and West Torrance High School. This was followed by a cosmetology hair show presented by the EC Cosmetology Department.

Finally, the fashion was in action with student costume designs being showcased in three categories: “City of Lights”, “Dressy” and “Unconventional.”

The main act consisted of a parade of collections from nine designers: Anahid Agramon, Marlen Barriga (president of the Tailor Made Fashion Club), Cheryl Brewer, Pedro Castro, Daria Mason, Ashley Mendoza, Kate Pholchang, Desiree Villatoro, and Cymone Zachery.

These collections were evaluated by three judges: Patricia Samaniego (Founder of Haute Fashion Studio), Andre Barnwell (FIDM), and Brittany Dke (Designer of Lacy Collection).

As a fitting conclusion to this event, the students were presented with awards for several categories. Wilma Freeman won the award for “Best of City of Lights,” Renaissance Austin won “Best of Dressy,” Daria Mason won “Best of Unconventional,” Pedro Castro won “Best Collection” and Marlen Barriga won the coveted “Best of Show.”