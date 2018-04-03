Society of Music to host “top notch” spring showcase

From country to hip-hop, the Society of Music’s Spring Showcase has a little bit of every genre of music for the audience.

On Friday, April 6 at 7 p.m. El Camino College’s Society of Music will be hosting its semi-annual spring showcase in the Campus Theatre.

According to the club’s vice president Jade Saffery, the proceeds raised go towards aiding scholarships and supporting different music programs at El Camino.

The club has been preparing for the spring showcase since the 2018 winter session, Saffery said.

“We held our auditions in early March and our acts have been diligently practicing with our house band so they can put on the best show possible,” Saffery said.

Saffery added that out of all of those who auditioned, only 15 could be chosen to perform for the showcase.

“I can’t say how long each of them individually has prepared, but I know that each performer is truly putting their heart and soul into their act,” Saffery said.

According to Saffery, something that makes this showcase “special” is the audience will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite performer at the showcase.

“The first, second, and third place (winners) will all be getting scholarship prizes, which is something we’re very excited for,” Saffery said.

The audience can expect a large variety of acts during the showcase.

“This semester, we’re happy to have a huge representation of both music and non-music majors from many different disciplines at El Camino,” Saffery said. “We also have a few people sharing their original works and this showcase is an amazing way for people to get their music out there.”

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door and can be purchased online or at the Marsee Auditorium Ticket Office.