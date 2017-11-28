Library Art Gallery becomes new home to weaving, woodworking, and photography

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Library has nurtured a myriad of art throughout the semester and in this exhibition is no different as it represents the diversity through paintings, woodwork, and photography.

The El Camino Schauerman Library exhibits a triad of work including colored pencil drawings, acrylic painting and quilt stitching from the Studio 2 Street club.

The club had booked to exhibit their work for the Library in advance but did not intend to have a theme surrounding it and as a result depended on each member’s “energy” as a source of inspiration, Edwin Perez, 21, graphic design major, president of the Studio 2 Street club said.

“We all have different styles, and it worked out like it was planned but not intentionally. We all brought our pieces in and it all flowed together. Our energy was fire, man,” Perez said.

Along with the pop-art paintings on display, which is heavily influenced by the boastful saturated colors of graffiti street art, is traditional colored pencil drawings of indigenous people.

“The variety of students in our club shows we come from different cultural backgrounds and it shows that in the artwork, you can see the different personalities that we bring,” William Cato, 23, studio art major, said.

Additional work includes quilts and pinata-esque figures inside the glass case near the west side of the library entrance.

Sitting adjacent is the glass case on display with wood work from Jack Selphs woodturning students along with members of the Woodturners Guild.

“The reason why we put it on display was to show off the El Camino woodworking program and put some attention on the woodturning guild which we have as a community outreach,” Selph said.

The pieces are made from various types of trees including oak that was once home to the urban forest, which are grown in local city landscapes and as a result may contract a disease due to a range of soil conditions.

Works include: vases, tools like spoons and an array of assorted wood based bowls.

Some of the work is on sale for one day on Friday, Dec. 8 and prices range from $10 to $250. All of the money from each sold item is given to its original creator.

Some students passing by the Library may have missed the photography from Christopher Baker hosted by Donna Factor, Spanish professor tucked in the corner of the study room.

Christopher Baker is a writer and photographer with works published in National Geographic along with awards like Lowell Thomas Travel Journalism of the Year in 2008.

Factor met Baker though a mutual friend, which led her to ask permission to display his photos of classic cars lost in time and the people that reside in Cuba.

The blue hue of the oceanic port of Cuba reflect the tone of the sky as depicted in photos along with street photography of people captured a moment in time.

“I hope that they have their interest peak and in going to Cuba and understand some of the relationship between Cuba and the U.S. We have strong ties even though through history we’ve had an antagonistic relationship with each other. It’s kind of a love and hate relationship on so many levels,” Factor said.

Students can find this work on display until the end of the second week of December.