Annual Faculty Art Show features artwork from 25 different faculty artists

Pam Huth's piece in the Faculty Art Show, titled "Visual Literacy: A Dance of Dragos" from Book 5 from Game of Thrones Series. Photo credit: Tanya Silerio

On Monday, Nov. 20, the Art Gallery debuted its third art show of the semester, only this time it was filled with work done by fellow EC professors.

The annual event features 25 artists with pieces that vary from drawings to photographs.

“It’s an open invitation to the artists among the faculty in the art department and the photography department to show what they are currently working on,” Susanna Meiers, Art Gallery director and curator, said.

The pieces are all different from one another, and they all carry a different meaning, Pam Huth said in explanation of her piece.

“I chose something that would be very relatable,” Pam Huth, art professor, said. “That people would look at, and they would go ‘Oh, I understand.'”

Her piece involves a book, a dragon, and a well known character from a show with a cult following.

“My piece is called Visual Literacy,” Huth said. “The Game of Thrones is very popular with the student body. I had read the books when they first came out. We talk a lot about visual literacy when you’re creating an artwork. I decided to put my money where my mouth is and I thought I would use my imagination to show visual literacy in this form.”

Huth’s piece is made with materials like tweezers and a magnifying glass. It took her two months to create.

Huth participates in the Faculty Art Show every year and she encourages other professors to participate as well.

“I think its very important that as professors (that) we show students what we do. It shows them the direction that they might go,” Huth said.

Other faculty members like Katherine Sheehan, art professor, were inspired by recent political events for their works. Her piece “Folly” was created through a colored screen print.

“I don’t normally make political work or work that addresses current events, but I felt that given the state of affairs in the world right now and whats going on in the United States, I wanted to make a work that addresses what I’m seeing happening,” Sheehan said.

Another of her pieces, “The Fallen,” is meant to be interpreted freely in anyway the viewer chooses to see it.

“I wanted to make a comment on what I see happening, but I didn’t want it to be specifically about any one person or any one political party, but a more open-ended comment on what I see happening,” Sheehan said.

Sheehan says that the EC gallery is a great way to get students to see great artwork for free, all on campus.

“We have an amazing gallery it’s an amazing institution. Students can pop in there whenever they’re open and can see work not only from the faculty but from really great contemporary artists,” Sheehan said.

The Art Gallery and is open on Mondays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and is closed on Fridays.