The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Arts, Previews

Faculty to showcase work at annual winter show

By Tanya SilerioNovember 14, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Starting Monday, Nov. 20 to Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. the Art Department will host its annual faculty art show.

The faculty exhibit will feature artwork from both professors in the art and photography department.

“It’s an opportunity for students and the public, but especially students to view their teachers in another level,” Susanna Meiers, Art Gallery director and curator, said. “To see what they are working on creativity in their own studio.”

The exhibit will showcase a variety of artworks like drawings, sculptures, and photography.

“We do this every year,” Meiers said. “There are 25 artists.”

It’s a chance for faculty members to show off their work to both the EC campus and the general public.

“It’s an open invitation to the artists among the faculty in the art department and the photography department to show what they are currently working on,” Meiers said.

It gives students a chance to see what their professors are like outside of class in a unique way.

“I’m interested. I might be able to see some of my professors work,” Delimi Rios, 18, art major, said. “I’ve seen some of it before but it’ll be different to see it in person at an art show.”

The exhibit is open to students and anyone who wishes to see what their art professors are currently working on.

“I’ve never heard of anything like that happening before,” Michelle Delozo, 18, engineering major said. “But I have gone to the Art Gallery before. I might stop by and see this too.”

It’s not only a chance for the professors to show their art but hopefully a chance to inspire others.

“In an arts situation that’s really helpful to students,” Meiers said. “If theirs something that their teacher is doing that is fascinating to them they might be inclined to take their class.”

The reception will take place on Monday, Nov. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m., and the artist’s talk will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 1 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: ,

Other stories filed under Arts

Audience Talk Back with ’12 Angry Jurors’ and one director

Sunday night's performance of "12 Angry Jurors" added a little interactivity to it's already immersive experience by hosting an audience talk back wit...

Rendition of teleplay ’12 Angry Jurors’ comes to Campus Theatre

The Campus Theatre will be the home to a production of the classic teleplay “12 Angry Jurors."According to director and part-time El Camino prof...

Pianist gives, ‘classic sound’ to her performance at Marsee Auditorium

As professional pianist Ko-Eun Yi steps on to the stage in a long black gown with sparkling jewels embellished on her waist, she waits for the polite,...

Artist attempts to create shapes he’s never seen before
Artist attempts to create shapes he’s never seen before
One-Act plays give students a chance to direct their own plays at the Campus Theatre

The student-directed One-Act plays featured four different student performances consisted of a 15 minute intermission between each two performances.T...

Other stories filed under Previews

Bands pay homage to Glenn Miller and Thomas Dorsey as they battle it out in Marsee Auditorium

Two big bands with thirty musicians will battle it out with 1940s music at the Marsee Auditorium on Sunday, Oct. 15.Gary Vecchiarelli, producer of the...

Pianist who taught master class to perform at Marsee Auditorium

Pianist Ko-Eun Yi will perform at the Marsee Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.Music Library Media Technician Anne Palmer believes that students ...

Filmmaker hopes to provide a new perspective of South Sudan for her audience

Filmmaker Jessica Wunderlich will narrate her film on the South Sudan as part of the Discovery World Travel Adventure Series hosted by Marsee Auditori...

Spring dance classes will showcase at “Lo Tech, No Tech”

Dance students will showcase their work at "Lo Tech, No Tech" in the Marsee Auditorium on Monday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 6 at 7 p.m.The event will b...

El Camino Chorus come together for year-end performance

The El Camino Choruses will come together in harmony at a year-end choral-concert with a guest orchestra on Sunday, June 4 at 7 p.m. in the Marsee Aud...

The student news site of El Camino College
Faculty to showcase work at annual winter show