Faculty to showcase work at annual winter show

Starting Monday, Nov. 20 to Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. the Art Department will host its annual faculty art show.

The faculty exhibit will feature artwork from both professors in the art and photography department.

“It’s an opportunity for students and the public, but especially students to view their teachers in another level,” Susanna Meiers, Art Gallery director and curator, said. “To see what they are working on creativity in their own studio.”

The exhibit will showcase a variety of artworks like drawings, sculptures, and photography.

“We do this every year,” Meiers said. “There are 25 artists.”

It’s a chance for faculty members to show off their work to both the EC campus and the general public.

“It’s an open invitation to the artists among the faculty in the art department and the photography department to show what they are currently working on,” Meiers said.

It gives students a chance to see what their professors are like outside of class in a unique way.

“I’m interested. I might be able to see some of my professors work,” Delimi Rios, 18, art major, said. “I’ve seen some of it before but it’ll be different to see it in person at an art show.”

The exhibit is open to students and anyone who wishes to see what their art professors are currently working on.

“I’ve never heard of anything like that happening before,” Michelle Delozo, 18, engineering major said. “But I have gone to the Art Gallery before. I might stop by and see this too.”

It’s not only a chance for the professors to show their art but hopefully a chance to inspire others.

“In an arts situation that’s really helpful to students,” Meiers said. “If theirs something that their teacher is doing that is fascinating to them they might be inclined to take their class.”

The reception will take place on Monday, Nov. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m., and the artist’s talk will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 1 p.m.