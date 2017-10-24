The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Arts

Pianist gives, ‘classic sound’ to her performance at Marsee Auditorium

By Faith PetrieOctober 24, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






As professional pianist Ko-Eun Yi steps on to the stage in a long black gown with sparkling jewels embellished on her waist, she waits for the polite, introductory applause to cease.

She bows and finds her way to the piano bench and makes herself comfortable before beginning to clink out individual keys that swiftly make themselves into a fluid arrangement.

Yi performed at the Marsee Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 13 to a crowd of students, faculty, and community members alike.

According to Zzyzx Burke, 19, classical music is not his “go-to” choice of genre but he still found Yi’s performance enjoyable.

“I enjoyed (the performance) because it has that timeless classic kind of sound to it,” Burke said. “You can play it anytime and you can recognize ‘Hey that’s a good song.'”

Music major and pianist Adriann Smith went to the performance to encourage a fellow artist.

“I am a pianist myself so I do come to support other pianist and musicians’ period,” Smith said.

Smith found Yi’s technique pleasant and engaging to the audience.

“I loved the passion she played with so when it was loud, it was appropriate. I think she executed the feeling of her piece really well to the audience,” Smith said.

Marsee Auditorium usher Raven McBeth, 26, X-ray technician major, felt that the audience attendance was exceptional.

“I think (the turnout) was phenomenal given that they had other activities going on tonight like the football game, and everything else,” McBeth said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , ,

Other stories filed under Arts

Artist attempts to create shapes he’s never seen before
Artist attempts to create shapes he’s never seen before
One-Act plays give students a chance to direct their own plays at the Campus Theatre

The student-directed One-Act plays featured four different student performances consisted of a 15 minute intermission between each two performances.T...

El Camino alumni showcase photography in library
El Camino alumni showcase photography in library
Bands pay homage to Glenn Miller and Thomas Dorsey as they battle it out in Marsee Auditorium

Two big bands with thirty musicians will battle it out with 1940s music at the Marsee Auditorium on Sunday, Oct. 15.Gary Vecchiarelli, producer of the...

Pianist who taught master class to perform at Marsee Auditorium

Pianist Ko-Eun Yi will perform at the Marsee Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.Music Library Media Technician Anne Palmer believes that students ...

The student news site of El Camino College
Pianist gives, ‘classic sound’ to her performance at Marsee Auditorium