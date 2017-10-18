El Camino alumni showcase photography in library

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Father/daughter duo and El Camino alumni Nathanial D. King and Bethany Caitlan Nicole unveiled their latest photography work, currently on display in the Schauerman Library.

Art exhibits are determined by the art exhibition committee in the library department and the work of King and Nicole were chosen to be showcased in the month of October.

Darilyn Rowan, professor of photography and former professor of both King and Nicole, finds the work to be “profound.”

“The photographs resonate with layers of meaning,” Rowan said. “Most especially, Bethany Caitlan Nicole explores the mystery of mortality, life and death in an elegant, thought-provoking and unique manner.”

Rowan is an admirer of King’s work, as well, especially his photograms, which are objects placed on photo paper and directly exposed to light.

“I also love Nathanial King’s photographs and the playfulness in some of the photograms,” she said. “Both Nathaniel and Bethany are extraordinary talents and have a distinct, insightful and photographic voice, both together and individually,”

According to Nicole’s biography, her work can be identified through “use of cool tones, shadows and raw emotions.”

Jolie Usher, 18, computer science major, finds inspiration in Nicole’s photographs.

“I really like this art exhibition because I really like photography and colors,” Usher said. “I like the use of darkness, like the colors of a galaxy, so it really appeals to me. The works are really intense and powerful and it reminds me of death.”

Rheanne Bayan, 19, nursing major, too, finds the photography to be inspirational.

“The art is very different and I think every picture is unique and has a different message, but they do share similarities,” Bayan said. “Normally, I’m rushing to class and I rarely get to glance at the photographs in the Library. When I have the time, I like to stand around and look at every one of them.”

Students at EC have also shared their thoughts on the photographs with Rowan.

“I have taken all of my classes to see the show and the students have anecdotally shared with me how inspired they are. They were moved and it inspired them creatively. They were motivated and amazed at the level of talent and brilliance in the show,” Rowan said.

Rowan believes it is important that photography is displayed on campus.

“Photography is an important art form and I believe it is still in it’s infancy and will continue to grow and inspire us,” Rowan said. “It is important for students to see photography on campus because it is a vital art form.”

Rowan appreciates the versatility of photography as an art form.

“(It) has many manifestations in terms of technology and manifestation issues,” Rowan said. “I think it is an important experience for students to put their art up and to have other people respond to it.”

Bethany Caitlan Nicole and Nathanial D. King’s photography exhibition will be available for viewing through the end of October during regular library hours.