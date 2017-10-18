The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Arts, Top Stories

El Camino alumni showcase photography in library

By Zach HatakeyamaOctober 18, 2017

Rheanne+Bayan%2C+19%2C+nursing+major%2C+views+the+dual+exhibit+on+display+in+the+Library+Gallery.+Photo+credit%3A+Zach+Hatakeyama
Rheanne Bayan, 19, nursing major, views the dual exhibit on display in the Library Gallery. Photo credit: Zach Hatakeyama

Rheanne Bayan, 19, nursing major, views the dual exhibit on display in the Library Gallery. Photo credit: Zach Hatakeyama

Rheanne Bayan, 19, nursing major, views the dual exhibit on display in the Library Gallery. Photo credit: Zach Hatakeyama

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Father/daughter duo and El Camino alumni Nathanial D. King and Bethany Caitlan Nicole unveiled their latest photography work, currently on display in the Schauerman Library.

Art exhibits are determined by the art exhibition committee in the library department and the work of King and Nicole were chosen to be showcased in the month of October.

Darilyn Rowan, professor of photography and former professor of both King and Nicole, finds the work to be “profound.”

“The photographs resonate with layers of meaning,” Rowan said. “Most especially, Bethany Caitlan Nicole explores the mystery of mortality, life and death in an elegant, thought-provoking and unique manner.”

Rowan is an admirer of King’s work, as well, especially his photograms, which are objects placed on photo paper and directly exposed to light.

“I also love Nathanial King’s photographs and the playfulness in some of the photograms,” she said. “Both Nathaniel and Bethany are extraordinary talents and have a distinct, insightful and photographic voice, both together and individually,”

According to Nicole’s biography, her work can be identified through “use of cool tones, shadows and raw emotions.”

Jolie Usher, 18, computer science major, finds inspiration in Nicole’s photographs.

“I really like this art exhibition because I really like photography and colors,” Usher said. “I like the use of darkness, like the colors of a galaxy, so it really appeals to me. The works are really intense and powerful and it reminds me of death.”

Rheanne Bayan, 19, nursing major, too, finds the photography to be inspirational.

“The art is very different and I think every picture is unique and has a different message, but they do share similarities,” Bayan said. “Normally, I’m rushing to class and I rarely get to glance at the photographs in the Library. When I have the time, I like to stand around and look at every one of them.”

Students at EC have also shared their thoughts on the photographs with Rowan.

“I have taken all of my classes to see the show and the students have anecdotally shared with me how inspired they are. They were moved and it inspired them creatively. They were motivated and amazed at the level of talent and brilliance in the show,” Rowan said.

Rowan believes it is important that photography is displayed on campus.

“Photography is an important art form and I believe it is still in it’s infancy and will continue to grow and inspire us,” Rowan said. “It is important for students to see photography on campus because it is a vital art form.”

Rowan appreciates the versatility of photography as an art form.

“(It) has many manifestations in terms of technology and manifestation issues,” Rowan said. “I think it is an important experience for students to put their art up and to have other people respond to it.”

Bethany Caitlan Nicole and Nathanial D. King’s photography exhibition will be available for viewing through the end of October during regular library hours.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under Arts

Artist attempts to create shapes he’s never seen before
Artist attempts to create shapes he’s never seen before
One-Act plays give students a chance to direct their own plays at the Campus Theatre

The student-directed One-Act plays featured four different student performances consisted of a 15 minute intermission between each two performances.T...

Bands pay homage to Glenn Miller and Thomas Dorsey as they battle it out in Marsee Auditorium

Two big bands with thirty musicians will battle it out with 1940s music at the Marsee Auditorium on Sunday, Oct. 15.Gary Vecchiarelli, producer of the...

Pianist who taught master class to perform at Marsee Auditorium

Pianist Ko-Eun Yi will perform at the Marsee Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.Music Library Media Technician Anne Palmer believes that students ...

Filmmaker hopes to provide a new perspective of South Sudan for her audience

Filmmaker Jessica Wunderlich will narrate her film on the South Sudan as part of the Discovery World Travel Adventure Series hosted by Marsee Auditori...

Other stories filed under Top Stories

Homecoming dance brings larger crowd than previous year
Homecoming dance brings larger crowd than previous year
Artist attempts to create shapes he’s never seen before
Artist attempts to create shapes he’s never seen before
Modernized printing system installed in Schauerman Library
Modernized printing system installed in Schauerman Library
Twins make a splash on men’s water polo team
Twins make a splash on men’s water polo team
Gallery exhibition explores maternal relationships
Gallery exhibition explores maternal relationships
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
The student news site of El Camino College
El Camino alumni showcase photography in library