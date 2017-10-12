Pianist who taught master class to perform at Marsee Auditorium

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Pianist Ko-Eun Yi will perform at the Marsee Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.

Music Library Media Technician Anne Palmer believes that students can seek influence from musical performances such as Yi’s.

“I think (the performances) are something that inspires (students) to continue on with their art,” Palmer said.

Palmer added that seeing performances on campus can lead students to perfect their artistic craft.

“(The performances) are something that can motivate (students) to keep practicing to try to get as good as the person that they’ve watched perform,” Palmer said.

Jade Saffery, 19, music major attended the master class that featured Yi and found her performance insightful.

“I went to her master class and was lucky enough to see her in action, see what elements of the music were most important to her and what her playing style is like,“ Saffery said.

She feels that having Yi’s presence on campus leaves a positive impression on students.

“It’s amazing that she’s able to come in and help our classical piano students. I’m super excited for her concert,” Saffery said.

According to Marsee Auditorium ticket clerk Tania Rivera, tickets are available for purchase online or at the Marsee Auditorium ticket office.

Tickets to the event are $10 for students and $26 for the general public.