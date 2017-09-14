The student news site of El Camino College

Marsee Auditorium to host jazz group “Tumbledown House”

By Faith PetrieSeptember 14, 2017

Jazz group Tumbledown House will perform in the Marsee Auditorium on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m.

The performance will feature vocalist Gillian Howe and band-leader Tyler Ryan Miller accompanied by their band.

According to Miller, the group has performed over 800 shows over the past eight years as a group, many of those being in Alaska.

“We found out about [El Camino College] at a music industry conference last year called the Western Arts Alliance,” Miller said. “We met Rick Christophersen, the director of the Center for the Arts, and he liked our music and thought we’d be a good fit for the school.”

Miller believes playing in front of students is a different experience than a more traditional audience the group would perform for because they are more “open minded.”

“Our music is a little different and can be hard to classify. Student audiences are usually a little more receptive to that,” Miller said.

According to El Camino’s Ticket Office Supervisor Brenda Rodriguez, tickets for the performance will cost $10 for students with a student ID and $24 for the general public.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the Marsee Auditorium Ticket Office.

