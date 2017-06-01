The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Profiles, Softball, Sports, Spring Sports, Top Stories

El Camino sophomore outfielder named All-American for second-straight year

By Emma DimaggioJune 1, 2017

El+Camino+sophomore+center+fielder+Raelani+Camez+was+named+to+the+2017+NFCA+CalJC+All-American+South+Region.+She%27s+the+only+player+to+earn+a+repeat+appearances+after+making+the+team+in+2016.+Photo+credit%3A+Emma+Dimaggio
El Camino sophomore center fielder Raelani Camez was named to the 2017 NFCA CalJC All-American South Region. She's the only player to earn a repeat appearances after making the team in 2016. Photo credit: Emma Dimaggio

El Camino sophomore center fielder Raelani Camez was named to the 2017 NFCA CalJC All-American South Region. She's the only player to earn a repeat appearances after making the team in 2016. Photo credit: Emma Dimaggio

El Camino sophomore center fielder Raelani Camez was named to the 2017 NFCA CalJC All-American South Region. She's the only player to earn a repeat appearances after making the team in 2016. Photo credit: Emma Dimaggio

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






An eight-year-old girl grapples with her mit, struggling to catch a ball and failing.

Her coach watches as she fumbles, reconsidering her choice to assign the fourth grader as catcher.

Little does she know, that’s exactly what this budding softball player had hoped for.

It’s hard to imagine that this young girl, pretending to be bad at softball to avoid certain positions, would grow into one of El Camino’s star softball players.

Raelani Camez, 19, psychology major, has been named by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association California as a 2017 Junior College All-American South Region player, for the second-straight year.

“I wasn’t expecting it. It was really surprising,” Camez said. “I don’t really like having the spotlight on me. My family is always like ‘That’s a big deal,’ and I’m all shy like, ‘Yeah, I know.’”

Camez ended the season batting .426, which ranked her fourth in the South Coast Conference-South. She led the Warriors with 58 runs scored, which ranks 11th in the CCCAA. Her 10 tripes lead the Warriors and are tied for the most in the CCCAA.

“She’s obviously been a great lead-off person,” Kattya Calderon said. “She’s definitely the fastest, if not one of the fastest girls on our team. She has power behind her. She can hit the ball for hours.”

Calderon is one of many players that will be transferring along with Camez to California State University San Marcos.

“(San Marcos has) had a rough year, but I’ve talked to the girls about it and we definitely plan on (not repeating the year it had),” Calderon said. “We feel like we’ll hopefully make an impact on the team. I know Raelani herself will be part of that.”

Sophomore first baseman Kamryn Fisher will also be joining Camez at CSUM.

“She brings speed to the field,” Fisher said. “She is a strong, positive presence in the outfield.”

As for her plans for her future college softball career, Camez hopes to beat her already notable record.

“I actually wanted to break my batting average, which didn’t happen from last year,” Camez said. “I want to hit .500, that’s my goal.”

Although she’s majoring in psychology, Camez hopes to return to school after she graduates to pursue her teaching credential.

“I either want to be a teacher or, during that, I actually want to coach,” Camez said. “I want to be an assistant coach and help the outfield.”

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Other stories filed under Profiles

El Camino golfer loves the game since childhood
El Camino golfer loves the game since childhood
English tutor publishes compelling book about the Los Angeles street life
English tutor publishes compelling book about the Los Angeles street life
El Camino first baseman matures through softball
El Camino first baseman matures through softball
El Camino freshman transitions from indoor to beach volleyball
El Camino freshman transitions from indoor to beach volleyball
El Camino distance runner is back on the track after a two-year Mormon mission
El Camino distance runner is back on the track after a two-year Mormon mission

Other stories filed under Softball

El Camino first baseman matures through softball
El Camino first baseman matures through softball
‘Bad day’ ends State Championship dreams for El Camino softball team

The crowd is all cheers and jeers. Antelope Valley's fans are mad over a call that gave the El Camino softball team a 3-2 lead, but AVCs Dolly Stevens...

Comeback bid falls short as No. 3 El Camino softball team falls to No. 2 Mt. SAC

The El Camino softball team fell flat on Saturday against the Mt. SAC Mounties in a 9-5 loss that forced the Warriors into an elimination match at 8 p...

No. 3 El Camino softball team struggles early but timely hitting leads to a win over No. 6 Antelope Valley College

Nerves got the best of the El Camino softball team in the first inning, but solid pitching and timely hitting propelled them to a victory and a spot i...

No. 3 El Camino softball team advances to Super Regionals with win against No. 14 Riverside City College

The No. 3 El Camino softball team started off strong in game two of a best-of-three against No. 14 Riverside City College, and when things got too clo...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • El Camino sophomore outfielder named All-American for second-straight year

    Golf

    El Camino golfer loves the game since childhood

  • El Camino sophomore outfielder named All-American for second-straight year

    Features

    English tutor publishes compelling book about the Los Angeles street life

  • El Camino sophomore outfielder named All-American for second-straight year

    Profiles

    El Camino first baseman matures through softball

  • El Camino sophomore outfielder named All-American for second-straight year

    Profiles

    El Camino freshman transitions from indoor to beach volleyball

  • El Camino sophomore outfielder named All-American for second-straight year

    Profiles

    El Camino distance runner is back on the track after a two-year Mormon mission

  • El Camino sophomore outfielder named All-American for second-straight year

    Profiles

    El Camino tennis player continues to compete despite illness and injuries

  • El Camino sophomore outfielder named All-American for second-straight year

    Football

    New El Camino offensive coordinator brings championship pedigree to the football program

  • El Camino sophomore outfielder named All-American for second-straight year

    Basketball

    Basketball is life for El Camino sophomore guard

  • El Camino sophomore outfielder named All-American for second-straight year

    Baseball

    Laid back pitcher is a force on the mound

  • El Camino sophomore outfielder named All-American for second-straight year

    Profiles

    Hurdling his way through life

The student news site of El Camino College
El Camino sophomore outfielder named All-American for second-straight year