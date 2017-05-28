Seventh inning hitting clinic pushes El Camino baseball passed Ohlone College

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The El Camino baseball team played its heart out in a 6-1 win over the Ohlone College Renegades on Sunday, May 28 at Fresno City College.

Sophomore third baseman Hunter Lewis was instrumental in the Warriors’ win that pushed them into the losers bracket final tonight at 6 p.m.

“We had to come out firing,” he said. “Had to make every single play and hit the hits we (needed) to hit (in order to win).”

Lewis went 2-for-4 on the day, including a key fifth inning double that drove in two runners that gave the Warriors a 2-0 lead.

El Camino had nine total hits that earned six runs, while the Renegades tallied seven hits and just one run in the ninth inning.

Sophomore pitcher Cassius Hamm struck out nine batters while pitching the full game for the Warriors.

“Cassius totally shut them down completely,” Lewis said. “It totally boosts your confidence as a hitter when he’s (pitching like that).”

El Camino will play the winner of the Grossmont Griffins/Santa Rosa Bear Cubs game at 6 p.m. tonight.