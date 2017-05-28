El Camino baseball team drops lead over Santa Rosa in extra-inning loss

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The El Camino baseball team led Santa Rosa Junior College 5-3 in the top of the eighth inning. SRJCs Josh Lenney doubled to right field, scoring Matt Kimura to cut the Warriors lead.

Santa Rosa’s Trevor Mallett grounded out to score Blake Berry and even the game at 5.

Lenny’s two-out bases loaded double in the 10th inning gave Santa Rosa a comeback 8-5 win over El Camino in the elimination game at the California Community College Athletic Association state championship on Sunday evening at Fresno City College.

“They fought the whole way but a couple things were taken out of their hands,” EC coach Nate Fenley said. “They (Santa Rosa) finished it with a hit in the gap. We have nothing to hang our heads about.”

Santa Rosa’s Jared Noonan threw five innings to pick up the win after allowing one run on three hits while striking out five.

Noonan started Saturday’s game against the Warriors and tossed three innings. Santa Rosa coach Damon Niedlinger took him out after three to preserve the right-hander for the rest of the tournament.

“He’s a gutsy young guy,” Niedlinger said. “Of all the guys, he’s the guy that could come back. He’s done it all season.”

With the game tied at one in the sixth inning, sophomore outfielder Ty Conrad walked and sophomore infielder Brady Dorn tripled down the right field line to score Dorn.

EC took a 4-1 lead on freshman outfielder Cody Wissler’s RBI ground out. The Warriors bullpen could not hold the lead while Santa Rosa got hits when they needed it.

“We played our hardest but they capitalized on our mistakes,” catcher Trevor Casanova said. “A lot of things went their way and they came out on top.”

The Warriors end the season 40-11 overall.