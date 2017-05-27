El Camino falls to Santa Rosa in the opener of state championships

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

With the game tied 2-all in the bottom of the sixth inning against defending state champion Santa Rosa College, sophomore starting pitcher Taylor Rashi hurled a pitch three inches off the plate.

Santa Rosa’s Matt Kimora swung and singled through the left side, scoring Ryder Kuhns. The Bear Cubs took a 4-2 lead after an RBI-single by Dani Teasley.

The El Camino baseball team was held scoreless in the final five innings and eventually fell to Santa Rosa, 5-2, in the opener of the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship on Saturday afternoon at Fresno City College.

“They hit three balls that were really bad pitches, and they got hits,” Rashi said. “I still think we are the best team here. It’s a matter of going out and throwing strikes early.”

Rashi went seven innings in the loss, allowing four runs on nine hits while striking out 11. Rashi recorded his sixth double-digit strikeout game, according to the El Camino website.

The Warriors struggled on offense, recording only five hits against the Bear Cubs’ bullpen. Jared Noonan started on the mound for Santa Rosa before being taken out for Justin Bruihl in the third inning.

Noonan allowed two hits before Bruihl would come in to throw six innings, allowing two runs on three hits, while striking out eight Warriors.

Bruihl said the game plan was to have our starter go two innings, then come back and pitch in a couple days.

“My arm was a little dead at first,” Bruihl said. “But I was able to make adjustments and get it in on time. My teammates got us a lead and I was able to hold it.”

The double-elimination tournament continues on Sunday with the Warriors playing in the 10 a.m. game against the loser of tonjght’s Grossmont College and Ohlone College game.

“Their lefty was pretty good at the end,” EC coach Nate Fernley said. “He settled in and we had a tough time getting to him.”