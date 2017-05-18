The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino first baseman matures through softball

By Dmitri HansenMay 18, 2017

Sophomore+first+baseman+Kamryn+Fisher+earned+Honorable+Mention+from+the+California+Community+College+Athletic+Association.+Photo+credit%3A+John+Lopez
Sophomore first baseman Kamryn Fisher earned Honorable Mention from the California Community College Athletic Association. Photo credit: John Lopez

Kamryn Fisher walks up to the plate with poise and purpose.

“Batting next, No. 2, Kammy Fisher,” the announcer says.

Fisher bends down, grabs a handful of dirt and then brushes it off. She grabs her bat and looks at the pitcher, waiting for her to make a move. Her teammates began to cheer, “big fish, little pond” repeatedly until the pitch is thrown.

Clang.

The ball is hit past the shortstop and her teammates go wild.

Fisher is a sophomore first baseman for the South Coast Conference-South champion El Camino softball team and was given an honorable mention award from the California Community College Athletic Association.

“It’s nice to be recognized by other coaches that we face,” Fisher said. “It shows that I make a difference during the game.”

Fisher played in all but three games during the 2016-2017 season.

During those 39 games, she hit six home runs, drove in 49 RBIs, stole five bases and hit .417.

“It’s been so fun (coaching Fisher), she’s one of my favorite kids (of) all time to coach,” EC coach Jessica Rapoza said. “Her intent to get better everyday has helped her improve so much. She wants to get better every single day.”

In last year’s playoffs, Fisher and the Warriors fell short in the first round of the playoffs. This year, she believed her team had a chance to reach the state championships and win but EC’s journey fell short with back-to-back losses in the Super Regionals.

“We have the talent, drive and knowledge to win it all,” Fisher said. “(Throughout the year) we’ve all really grown together to become a great team.”

IMG_0158.jpg

Kamryn Fisher stands on home plate at the El Camino softball field on Friday, May 12. Photo credit: John Lopez

With the softball season coming to an end, Fisher said she’s very proud of this team and what they have accomplished this season.

“Obviously it ended shorter than we wanted,” Fisher said. “Leaving this team is going to be one of the hardest things in the world, but it was one heck of a year.”

Sophomore infielder Brigid Antonelli said she has seen a large improvement in Fisher’s game over the years that she has known her.

“Over the (six) years, I’ve seen Kammy become more and more confident in herself,” Antonelli said. “I’ve seen her work extremely hard to get to a point where her technique and skill are the best they’ve ever been.”

IMG_0207.jpg

Kamryn Fisher plays first base on the 2017 South Coast Conference-South champion El Camino softball team. Photo credit: John Lopez

Fisher played softball at Redondo Union High School, and believes she has become a completely different player and person. She plans on transferring to California State University San Marcos to continue her softball career.

“We’ve turned into a family. I’m gonna miss the girls I’m not moving on with,” Fisher said. “It’s going to be difficult moving on to the next level without some of my best friends.”

Fisher said she has grown up a lot from high school to now and thinks her two years at EC will help her at San Marcos.

“I’m more mature on the field and at the plate,” Fisher said. “Rapoza’s completely changed the way I played softball. She’s helped me grow as a team player and helped me learn what works for me.”

