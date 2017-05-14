The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Baseball, Softball, Sports, Spring Sports

‘Bad day’ ends State Championship dreams for El Camino softball team

By Phil SidavongMay 14, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The crowd is all cheers and jeers. Antelope Valley’s fans are mad over a call that gave the El Camino softball team a 3-2 lead, but AVCs Dolly Stevens came up to bat with one out in the bottom of the sixth in Saturday’s elimination match.

“Come on Dolly, it’s an easy pitch,” a Marauders fan cheered.

Bang.

Deep center, El Camino sophomore center fielder Rae Camez is tracking it down.

Even deeper and she’s up against the fence, and all of a sudden Stevens’ solo-shot is gone, game tied 3-all in the bottom of the sixth and it just got worse from there.

One walk, a hit, followed by another walk and then two more hits and the Warriors (37-8) were down 5-3 at the end of six and eventually, the Marauders (37-6) would take down El Camino, 5-4.

“We had good at-bats, but the ball didn’t really fall for us tonight,” EC coach Jessica Rapoza said. “Sometimes that’s what happens in softball/baseball. There’s a lot of luck involved.”

The Warriors had eight hits, two errors and only four runs to their name, while the Marauders accumulated five runs on six hits and two errors and despite the strong will to make a comeback, EC fell short.

“I don’t want to base our season on one bad day,” Rapoza added. “That’s really what we had, ‘one bad day’ and it just happened that we played multiple games today.”

Antelope Valley lost 8-3 on Friday night, but exacted revenge against El Camino to advance to Sunday’s Southern California Super Regional title match against the Mt. San Antonio College Mounties at noon.

The Marauders starting sophomore pitcher, Morgan Arndt picked up a win, while pitching the entire game. She also pitched five innings in her earlier match-up against Cerritos College, which AVC won, 8-3..

“I can’t even tell you how I feel,” Arndt said. “My adrenaline’s pumping, I feel happy, really excited and nervous and pumped up (for tomorrow).”

Arndt pitched the full seven innings, facing 30 batters and giving up just four runs off eight hits and will look to prepare for Sunday.

“Personally, I know tonight I have to stretch and take an ice bath so I’m not sore for tomorrow,” Arndt added. “As a team I think we need to focus, get a good night rest and come out ready to play tomorrow, whether it’s one game or two games.”

The Warriors’ season comes to an end, and with all the talent the team had, it fell short of the State Championship.

An outstanding season for El Camino has done more than just continue Rapoza’s short, but acclaimed history as head coach.

She’s coached the Warriors to two conference titles in three years as a coach and looking forward, she thinks that what the 2017 season did was really create a culture that makes the team someone to contend with.

Going forward, freshman catcher Ashley Machado isn’t fazed thinking about next season.

“We had a great season, just kind of came up short. It happens,” Machado said. “I think it’s going to start with having more confidence and having more energy and being a team leader on and off the field.”

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Other stories filed under Baseball

No. 5 El Camino baseball team dominates No. 7 Pasadena; advances to Sectionals

It was easy from start to finish. Cassius Hamm went head-to-head with the Pasadena City College line-up with 137 pitches, dominating the Lancers by al...

No. 5 El Camino baseball team wins game one of Super Regionals in 8-1 blowout over No. 7 Pasadena City College

With a 2-0 lead after the first inning, the El Camino baseball team sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second inning, scoring five runs...

El Camino’s baseball team wins game three against Glendale College; advances to Super Regional

The No.5 El Camino baseball team advanced to the Southern Super Regional after defeating Glendale College, 20-8, in game three of the series on Saturd...

Sophomore pitcher throws complete game as El Camino’s baseball team beats Glendale College

The El Camino baseball team snapped its five-game losing streak with starting sophomore pitcher Taylor Rashi throwing a no-hitter through eight inning...

Up next for baseball: Today versus No. 12 Glendale College
Up next for baseball: Today versus No. 12 Glendale College

Other stories filed under Softball

Comeback bid falls short as No. 3 El Camino softball team falls to No. 2 Mt. SAC

The El Camino softball team fell flat on Saturday against the Mt. SAC Mounties in a 9-5 loss that forced the Warriors into an elimination match at 8 p...

No. 3 El Camino softball team struggles early but timely hitting leads to a win over No. 6 Antelope Valley College

Nerves got the best of the El Camino softball team in the first inning, but solid pitching and timely hitting propelled them to a victory and a spot i...

No. 3 El Camino softball team advances to Super Regionals with win against No. 14 Riverside City College

The No. 3 El Camino softball team started off strong in game two of a best-of-three against No. 14 Riverside City College, and when things got too clo...

No. 3 El Camino softball team surges past No. 14 Riverside City College

Nerves and errors got the best of the visiting Tigers as the home team Warriors scored five runs in the sixth inning to propel themselves into a 9-4 l...

Up next for softball: Today versus No. 14 Riverside City College
Up next for softball: Today versus No. 14 Riverside City College
The student news site of El Camino College
‘Bad day’ ends State Championship dreams for El Camino softball team