Comeback bid falls short as No. 3 El Camino softball team falls to No. 2 Mt. SAC

The El Camino softball team fell flat on Saturday against the Mt. SAC Mounties in a 9-5 loss that forced the Warriors into an elimination match at 8 p.m.

The Warriors mustered one hit and zero runs in the first five innings, while giving up eight hits, four errors and seven runs.

By the end of the game, the Mounties had 16 hits and nine earned runs, capped by a big two-run home run from sophomore catcher Taylor Jaurique.

“I think we came out lethargic and had a little bit of that big-win hangover,” Rapoza said. “We won a big game last night and we played terrible, not to take away from Mt. SAC. Their bats were on fire.”

Rapoza tried to make a change that ended up paying dividends when freshman outfielder Roni Silas came in for sophomore outfielder Kat Calderon and quickly got on base, when two-time All-American sophomore outfielder Raelani Camez banged a huge double to centerfield to begin a four-run sixth inning.

The lead was too much to overcome as the Mounties ended the game on a double play that put them in tomorrow’s SoCal Super Regional Championship match at noon.

“I think the (team) is already over (the loss) and we need take it as a fluke and come back and win a big game tonight,” Rapoza said.

The Warriors will play tonight at 8 p.m. against the winner of the Antelope Valley College and Cerritos College match.