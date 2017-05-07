The student news site of El Camino College

No. 3 El Camino softball team advances to Super Regionals with win against No. 14 Riverside City College

By Dmitri HansenMay 7, 2017

De Ja Vu hit for the Warriors.

The No. 3 El Camino softball team started off strong in game two of a best-of-three against No. 14 Riverside City College, and when things got too close for comfort, sophomore starting pitcher Haley Reed was pulled out.

Once sophomore pitcher Brooke Sarro got on the mound, great defensive plays helped the Warriors hold on to the lead, which gave them a 6-4 win over the Tigers.

EC started strong on the offensive end as eight batters had an at-bat after one inning. Three of the five batters that got on base earned RBIs in that inning.

“We hit really well today,” Adamos said, “As soon as one person hits, it becomes contagious.”

The Warriors defense stifled Riverside, despite hitting well all game. Sophomore center fielder Raelani Camez’s made an excellent catch to get a crucial second out in the second inning.

Reed started the game for the Warriors but was pulled after allowing three runs in the top of the fifth inning. Reed exited the game with four innings pitched and three earned runs on four hits.

Sarro replaced Reed and had a good outing, giving up just one run to end the game.

“I think we played really well today,” Sarro said, “Our defense was solid.”

Sophomore first baseman Kammy Fisher is proud of how EC started the game and really appreciated her team’s defense.

“We started off strong by getting the ball on the ground, but we need to work on consistency,” Fisher said, “We played really well (on defense). They’re gonna get hits but we work through it.”

By winning game two of the best-of-three series, EC eliminated Riverside from the playoffs and will play the No. 6 ranked Antelope Valley College on Friday, May 12 at Mt. San Antonio College.

No. 6 Antelope Valley won both games in their best-of-three series by a combined 32 runs.

EC coach Jessica Rapoza believes her team will be prepared for next week’s series in Mt. San Antonio.

“It doesn’t matter who our opponent is,” Rapoza said. “We (will) have to practice what our weakness are so that we can get better.”

