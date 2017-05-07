The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Baseball, Sports, Spring Sports

El Camino’s baseball team wins game three against Glendale College; advances to Super Regional

By Alex TorresMay 7, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The No.5 El Camino baseball team advanced to the Southern Super Regional after defeating Glendale College, 20-8, in game three of the series on Saturday at Warrior Field.

The visiting Vaqueros tied the series with a 6-2 win in game two and forced a game three.

Sophomore pitcher Cassius Hamm struggled in game two, allowing nine walks and four runs on four hits.

“It’s playoff baseball,” EC coach Nate Fernley said. “If you think you are going to come out here and win two, that can be a little ambitious.”

.Freshman outfielder Cody Wissler led the Warriors in game three as he finished 5-for-6 with three RBIs while sophomore outfielder Noah Barba added three RBIs and three runs scored.

The Warriors will host Pasadena City College on Friday, May 12. The first pitch is at 2 p.m.

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , ,

Other stories filed under Baseball

Sophomore pitcher throws complete game as El Camino’s baseball team beats Glendale College

The El Camino baseball team snapped its five-game losing streak with starting sophomore pitcher Taylor Rashi throwing a no-hitter through eight inning...

Up next for baseball: Today versus No. 12 Glendale College
Up next for baseball: Today versus No. 12 Glendale College
El Camino’s baseball team will host first round of playoffs
El Camino’s baseball team will host first round of playoffs
El Camino’s baseball team ends the season with a five-game losing streak

The visiting Long Beach City College Vikings took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. El Camino sophomore catcher Trevor Casanova responds with a s...

El Camino athletic specialist will throw out the first pitch against Long Beach City College

The El Camino athletic department will host Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day as well as Carolyn Biedler Day Friday at Warrior Field, according to an...

Other stories filed under Sports

No. 3 El Camino softball team advances to Super Regionals with win against No. 14 Riverside City College

De Ja Vu hit for the Warriors.The No. 3 El Camino softball team started off strong in game two of a best-of-three against No. 14 Riverside City Colleg...

El Camino pair advances to state quarterfinals for beach volleyball

The top two El Camino beach volleyball pairs advanced to the State Tournament and once the seeding was announced, both felt pretty confident.Unfortuna...

Sophomore pitcher throws complete game as El Camino’s baseball team beats Glendale College

The El Camino baseball team snapped its five-game losing streak with starting sophomore pitcher Taylor Rashi throwing a no-hitter through eight inning...

No. 3 El Camino softball team surges past No. 14 Riverside City College

Nerves and errors got the best of the visiting Tigers as the home team Warriors scored five runs in the sixth inning to propel themselves into a 9-4 l...

Up next for softball: Today versus No. 14 Riverside City College
Up next for softball: Today versus No. 14 Riverside City College
The student news site of El Camino College
El Camino’s baseball team wins game three against Glendale College; advances to Super Regional