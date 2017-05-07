El Camino’s baseball team wins game three against Glendale College; advances to Super Regional

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The No.5 El Camino baseball team advanced to the Southern Super Regional after defeating Glendale College, 20-8, in game three of the series on Saturday at Warrior Field.

The visiting Vaqueros tied the series with a 6-2 win in game two and forced a game three.

Sophomore pitcher Cassius Hamm struggled in game two, allowing nine walks and four runs on four hits.

“It’s playoff baseball,” EC coach Nate Fernley said. “If you think you are going to come out here and win two, that can be a little ambitious.”

.Freshman outfielder Cody Wissler led the Warriors in game three as he finished 5-for-6 with three RBIs while sophomore outfielder Noah Barba added three RBIs and three runs scored.

The Warriors will host Pasadena City College on Friday, May 12. The first pitch is at 2 p.m.