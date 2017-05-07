The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Sports, Volleyball

El Camino pair advances to state quarterfinals for beach volleyball

By Phil SidavongMay 7, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The top two El Camino beach volleyball pairs advanced to the State Tournament and once the seeding was announced, both felt pretty confident.

Unfortunately for sophomores Brooklyn Rubio and Taylor Brydon, they began their match on Saturday, May 6 just like the rest of the season: in a slump.

They lost the first set due to error after error and even when they did catch up and forced a third set, they reverted back to their first set performance and lost in three tough sets to Ventura College’s Flores and Hunter.

The pair has been ousted from the tournament, but luckily for the Warriors, Michelle Shimamoto and Micah Hammond were able to advance to Sunday’s quarterfinals after quick work of their two opponents.

“I think we played well today,” Hammond said. “We’re (playing Grossmont) and we played pretty well last time we faced them, so I think we have a good shot.”

Hammond and Shimamoto were ranked No. 27 and will take on No. 19 Robyn Arthur and Madeleine Schaeffer of Grossmont College in the fourth match tomorrow.

Print Friendly

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , ,

Other stories filed under Sports

El Camino’s baseball team wins game three against Glendale College; advances to Super Regional

The No.5 El Camino baseball team advanced to the Southern Super Regional after defeating Glendale College, 20-8, in game three of the series on Saturd...

No. 3 El Camino softball team advances to Super Regionals with win against No. 14 Riverside City College

De Ja Vu hit for the Warriors.The No. 3 El Camino softball team started off strong in game two of a best-of-three against No. 14 Riverside City Colleg...

Sophomore pitcher throws complete game as El Camino’s baseball team beats Glendale College

The El Camino baseball team snapped its five-game losing streak with starting sophomore pitcher Taylor Rashi throwing a no-hitter through eight inning...

No. 3 El Camino softball team surges past No. 14 Riverside City College

Nerves and errors got the best of the visiting Tigers as the home team Warriors scored five runs in the sixth inning to propel themselves into a 9-4 l...

Up next for softball: Today versus No. 14 Riverside City College
Up next for softball: Today versus No. 14 Riverside City College

Other stories filed under Volleyball

Two El Camino beach volleyball pairs qualify for state championship

On blistering day where the winds were picking up speeds of 25 to 30 miles per hour, there stood eight pairs who had just punched their ticket to the ...

El Camino men’s volleyball falters in state title match; gets swept by Orange Coast College in three sets
El Camino men’s volleyball falters in state title match; gets swept by Orange Coast College in three sets
El Camino men’s volleyball team is headed to State Finals after commanding sweep over defending state champions Long Beach City College

22-all in the first set and Mr. big man in the middle comes up big with a block against the defending state champion Long Beach City College Vikings o...

No. 7 El Camino men’s volleyball team upsets No. 2 Irvine Valley College to advance to state semifinals

Frustration is setting in and sophomore Pedro Campos can't believe some of these calls going against him and the Warriors. All of a sudden they've jus...

El Camino beach volleyball team is knocked out of team playoffs; will look to prepare for individual tournament

Final games of the season and the pressure is as real as it can get.Beat the the No. 1 team in the state, beat the sixth-ranked team in conference and...

The student news site of El Camino College
El Camino pair advances to state quarterfinals for beach volleyball