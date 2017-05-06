The student news site of El Camino College

Sophomore pitcher throws complete game as El Camino’s baseball team beats Glendale College

By Alex TorresMay 6, 2017

The El Camino baseball team snapped its five-game losing streak with starting sophomore pitcher Taylor Rashi throwing a no-hitter through eight innings as the Warriors defeated No. 12 Glendale College, 3-1, on Friday at Warrior Field.

For seven complete innings, Rashi dominated the Vaqueros by not allowing any hits. Glendale’s Grant Mona broke up the no-hit bid with a line-drive single in the eighth inning.

“I felt good, everything was working today,” Rashi said.”It’s been a couple of weeks since I felt like this. It was a big game for us since we had lost five in a row and I knew I had to come out strong for us and I felt like I did that.”

The Warriors took a 1-0 lead in a best of three playoff series which also puts them back on the winning path. By allowing one run from three hits, Rashi proved that he came out to play to win. He struck-out 10 and walked four. The UC Irvine commit now leads the state in strikeouts(118) followed by teammate Cassius Hamm.

Sophomore first baseman Connor Underwood got the offense going early in the game with a double to right field. Sophomore infielder Brady Dorn scored the first run for the Warriors in the first. Underwood led the team in hits with three and one RBI.

“It’s nice to win, especially in the first game of the series,” EC coach Nate Fernley said. “Tomorrow they are going to come out and we will reset and go, but it’s nice to get a win under our belt.”

Despite the scoreboard staying the same for the nine innings of game play for both sides, sophomore catcher Trevor Casanova thinks the team played a solid game.

“Losing the five (games) sucked but we knew in our minds and we believed in our work ethics we put all year, it was just a matter of when,” Casaonva said. “Lets see if we can get this rolling and bring it in tomorrow.”

The Warriors will host game two of the best of three series. The first pitch is scheduled at 11 a.m. If Glendale wins it, a game three will be played thirty minutes after game one.

