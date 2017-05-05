Up next for softball: Today versus No. 14 Riverside City College

Freshman catcher Ashley Machado slides into second base against Rio Hondo College on Tuesday, April 4 at the EC softball field. Photo credit: Osvaldo Deras

The No.3 seed El Camino softball team will host No. 14 Riverside City College in the first round of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Championships on Friday.

EC (34-6, 12-0) enters postseason play as South Coast Conference-South champions.

All regional matchups are at the site of the higher seed. Winners will move on to the double-elimination Super Regionals, May 12 to 14, which will be held at two locations in both the north and the south, according the CCCAA website.

The four survivors then advance to the double-elimination CCAA Softball Championships in Bakersfield on May 19 to 21.

When: Today, at 2 p.m.

Where: EC softball field

Admission: General: $12

Students and staff with identification: $8.

Seniors and children under 12: $8

Parking: $3