Up next for baseball: Today versus No. 12 Glendale College

By Eric RamosMay 5, 2017

El Camino first baseman Angel Mora (No.11) completes a double play, getting the last out of the inning against El Camino-Compton Center on Thursday, March 30 at Warrior Field. Photo credit: Osvaldo Deras

The No. 5 seed El Camino baseball team will host No. 12 Glendale College in the first round of the California Community College Athletic Association Baseball Playoffs on Friday.

EC finished the regular season as co-conference champions at 33-7 and 17-5 in the South Coast Conference-South.

Sophomore pitcher Taylor Rashi (9-3) will get the start in game one of the best-of-three series.

Glendale enters the playoffs with a 32-8 overall record and 16-4 in conference.

When: Today, at 2 p.m.

Where: Warrior Field

Admission: General: $12

Students and staff with identification: $8.

Seniors and children under 12: $8

Parking: $3

