No. 3 El Camino softball team surges past No. 14 Riverside City College

Nerves and errors got the best of the visiting Tigers as the home team Warriors scored five runs in the sixth inning to propel themselves into a 9-4 lead.

The No. 3 El Camino softball team won the first game in the best-of-three series against the No. 14 Riverside City College on Friday.

Riverside tried to keep the pain to a minimum, only to let two runs go in on back-to-back passed balls. By the time they realized it, it was a five-run deficit.

Sophomore starting pitcher Haley Reed pitched four innings before being pulled for sophomore pitcher Brooke Sarro. Reed allowed 10 hits, four earned runs and walked two batters.

“I wanted to give Riverside a different look (and) see what they could do against our other pitcher.” EC coach Jessica Rapoza said, “To see what the matchup would be like for tomorrow.”

Sarro pitched three innings and allowed one hit when she first came in the game. The bases were loaded in the top of the fifth, and Sarro earned back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the jam.

Sarro gave her defense credit as to why she did so well and why they won the game.

“I have a great defense behind me. I owe it all to them.” Sarro said, “We just wanted to our job. We should shut it down tomorrow.”

EC started off the game strong by scoring three runs in the first inning, but Riverside responded quickly by scoring three of their own runs the next inning.

Freshman catcher Ashley Machado had a good game on the offensive side, and made some stellar plays on the defensive end, including a catch along the back fence that ended the top of the first inning.

Despite winning and having a good game, Machado still saw some flaws in her team’s game and believes they can fix them before their next game.

“There was a couple (defensive) plays where I feel like we could have done something,” Machado said, “(We need to improve our) mental game. Not getting down when we get out and keeping the energy up.”

EC will play their second game against Riverside on Saturday at noon. EC will attempt to end the series tomorrow while Riverside will attempt to stay alive and force a game three on Sunday.