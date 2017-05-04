The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino’s softball team will open playoff action against Riverside City College

By Karla HenryMay 4, 2017

El Camino freshman utility player Karla Calderon swings at a pitch against L.A. Harbor College on Tuesday, March 28 at the EC softball field. Photo credit: Osvaldo Deras

After finishing South Coast Conference-South play undefeated and ending the season as conference champions, the El Camino softball team earned the No. 3 seed in the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional playoffs.

EC will host No. 14 Riverside City College on Friday, May 5 in game one of a best-of-three series. Game two will be on Saturday at noon, followed by game three if necessary.

EC coach Jessica Rapoza said the team is really happy and she thinks that No. 3 is the seed they earned.

“It wasn’t a surprising seed but I think it was something that we earned from having a great year,” Rapoza said. “I am excited about our chances.”

Freshman third baseman Julianne Adamos said they are ready for all the other teams to come out and play hard.

“They have seen us play hard against every other team,” Adamos said. “Obviously they have looked at our stats.”

Rapoza, who was named SCC-South Coach of the Year, said once you get to the playoffs, its a whole new ballgame.

“Nobody’s record matter,” Rapoza said. “How they did against teams during the regular season doesn’t matter. All that matters is this game coming up.”

The Warriors finished the season 34-6, including 24-game winning streak and 12-0 in conference.

“It doesn’t really matter who we play because all the teams at this point are really talented,” Rapoza said. “We just have to make sure that we do all the things that we know we have do to in order to win.”

Sophomore first baseman Kamryn Fisher said they have really high expectations. Fisher earned Honorable Mention in the SCC-South this season.

“I think we can take it all,” Fisher said. “With this group of girls, I think we have the drive and the ability to do it.”

Cypress College is seeded No.1 with an overall record of 40-0 in the tournament, while Mt. San Antonio College is seeded No. 2 with an overall record of 35-3. EC lost both games against Cypress this season.

“In order to win the whole thing, you basically have to beat everybody,” Rapoza said. “We would be very excited to pay Cypress again or Mt. Sac.”

