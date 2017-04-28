Up next for track and field: South Coast Conference Finals

El Camino women's track team competes during the South Coast Conference preliminaries on Tuesday, April 25 at Murdock Stadium. Photo credit: Osvaldo Deras

El Camino women's track team competes during the South Coast Conference preliminaries on Tuesday, April 25 at Murdock Stadium. Photo credit: Osvaldo Deras

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

El Camino will host the track and field South Coast Conference finals Friday at Murdock Stadium. The field events will begin at 1 p.m. with the woman’s pole vault, shot put and long jump.

The running events will begin at 2:30 p.m. with the women’s 3,000m steeplechase.

EC hosted the preliminaries on Tuesday where sophomore Justin Alexander finished with a time of 51.42 in the 400 meter intermediate hurdles to remain No.1 in Southern California.

Sophomore Shakura Tyler had a qualifying time of 13.98 in the women’s 100 meter hurdles while sophomore Nicole Clark placed second in the javelin with a throw of 139-4.

When: Today, at 1 p.m.

Where: Murdock Stadium