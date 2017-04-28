El Camino athletic specialist will throw out the first pitch against Long Beach City College

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The El Camino athletic department will host Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day as well as Carolyn Biedler Day Friday at Warrior Field, according to an email sent by Athletic Director Colin Preston.

Athletic specialist Carolyn Biedler will be retiring at the end of the semester and to honor her incredible dedication she will throw out the first pitch before the Warriors baseball game against Long Beach City College at 2:20 p.m.

Legendary “Pancake Man” Tom Hazell will be on the grill to cook hot dogs for every EC employee that comes to the game. BBQ will start at 2:15 p.m. through the seventh inning.

·EC will look to clinch the South Coast Conference-South title outright with a win over LBCC.